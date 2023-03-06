The first session of the 14th National People’s Congress opened in Beijing Xi Jinping Li Zhanshu Wang Yang Li Qiang Wang Huning Han Zheng Cai Qiding Xue Xiang Li Xi Wang Qishan and others sat on the rostrum Li Keqiang made a government work report Zhao Leji presided over the meeting and listened to the explanation of the draft amendment to the Legislative Law, etc.- Heilongjiang news site