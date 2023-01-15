The First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress Closing

Elected Comrade Zhao Leji, a representative candidate nominated by the Central Committee of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress of Sichuan Province, was elected

Wang Xiaohui was elected as the director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress Huang Qiang was elected as the Governor of the Provincial People’s Government

Wang Yanfei, Luo Qiang, Zhu Chunxiu, Peng Lin, Song Chaohua, Wang Fei, Liu Ping, He Yanzheng, Zhu Jiade, and He Li were elected as deputy directors of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress

Li Yunze, Yang Xingping, Ye Hanbing, Tian Qingying, Hu Yun, Zheng Bei, Duan Yijun were elected as Vice Governors, and Liao Jianyu was elected as Director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee

Wang Shujiang was elected as the President of the Provincial Higher People’s Court Ge Xiaoyan was elected as the Chief Prosecutor of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate

Wang Xiaohui presided over the closing meeting and delivered a speech, Tian Xiangli attended

On the afternoon of January 15, the first meeting of the 14th Sichuan Provincial People’s Congress closed in Chengdu after successfully completing various agenda items.

880 delegates were supposed to attend the conference, but 857 delegates actually attended, meeting the quorum.

Wang Xiaohui, executive chairman of the presidium of the conference and executive chairman of the closing meeting, presided over the closing meeting. Yu Lijun, Wang Ning, Wang Yanfei, Deng Yong, Wang Yihong, Yang Hongbo, Peng Lin, Song Chaohua, Wang Fei, Liu Ping, He Yanzheng, and Jia Ruiyun, the executive chairman of the presidium of the conference and the executive chairman of the closing meeting, sat in the front row of the rostrum.

Tian Xiangli, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the closing meeting and took a seat on the rostrum.

According to the election method and relevant regulations of this congress, under the supervision of the chief voter and the scrutineer, the congress adopted secret ballot to elect 147 deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress of Sichuan Province, candidates nominated by the central government Comrade Zhao Leji was elected.

The meeting elected Wang Xiaohui as the director of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, Wang Yanfei, Luo Qiang, Zhu Chunxiu, Peng Lin, Song Chaohua, Wang Fei, Liu Ping, He Yanzheng, Zhu Jiade, He Li as the deputy directors, and Jia Ruiyun as the secretary-general. Huang Qiang was elected governor of the Provincial People’s Government, and Li Yunze, Yang Xingping, Ye Hanbing, Tian Qingying, Hu Yun, Zheng Bei and Duan Yijun were elected as vice governors. Liao Jianyu was elected as the director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee. Wang Shujiang was elected as the president of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, and Ge Xiaoyan was elected as the Procurator-General of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate. Ge Xiaoyan, the newly elected Procurator-General of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate, is waiting for the Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate to submit to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for approval.

The meeting also elected 82 people including Wang Tianfu as members of the Standing Committee of the 14th Sichuan Provincial People’s Congress.

After the election results were announced, amidst warm applause, Wang Xiaohui, Huang Qiang and others stood up and bowed to the representatives.

The meeting held a constitutional oath ceremony. Under the oath of all the representatives of the Provincial People’s Congress who attended the meeting, the newly elected director, deputy director, and secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, the governor and deputy governor of the Provincial People’s Government, the director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, and the Provincial Higher People’s Court The dean took the collective oath. Wang Xiaohui, director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, took the oath.

The meeting voted and passed resolutions on the government work report, resolutions on the implementation of the Sichuan Province’s 2022 national economic and social development plan and the 2023 plan, resolutions on the implementation of the Sichuan Province’s 2022 budget and the 2023 budget, and “Sichuan Provincial People’s Decision of the National Congress on Revising the “Rules of Procedure of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Congress”, Resolutions on the Work Report of the Standing Committee of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Congress, Resolutions on the Work Report of the Sichuan Higher People’s Court, and Resolutions on the Work Report of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Procuratorate .

Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, made a speech, expressing heartfelt thanks and high respect to the members of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress and all representatives of the Provincial People’s Congress on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee. He pointed out that in the past five years, the cause of governing Shu and rejuvenating Sichuan has made great strides forward. During the magnificent course of struggle, the Provincial People’s Congress conscientiously exercised the functions and powers entrusted by the Constitution and laws, closely focused on the overall situation of the province, vigorously promoted the construction of democracy and the rule of law, continuously improved the quality of legislation, effectively strengthened legal supervision and work supervision, and gave full play to the role of the National People’s Congress. It has made important contributions to promoting the reform and development of Sichuan. The General Assembly elected me as the director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, which is the trust of the people and all representatives of the province. I deeply feel the great responsibility and glorious mission. Together with the members of the leadership team of the new Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, I will conscientiously fulfill the duties and missions entrusted by the Constitution and laws, resolutely implement the major policies of the Party Central Committee and the decision-making and deployment of the Provincial Party Committee, fulfill my duties and work diligently, and strive to do a good job in the work of the Provincial People’s Congress. Live up to the great trust of the party and the people.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that the current development of Sichuan has stood at a new historical starting point, and is striding forward to a new journey of comprehensively building a socialist modernized Sichuan. The Second Plenary Session of the Twelfth Provincial Party Committee thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, made a systematic plan for Sichuan’s modernization with Chinese-style modernization, and made a strategic deployment of “synchronization of four modernizations, integration of urban and rural areas, and common prosperity of five districts”, and Clearly using this to guide the overall situation of Sichuan’s modernization drive, it sounded the charge to march towards a new goal. The Provincial People’s Congress implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Provincial Party Committee, and made comprehensive arrangements for the main goals and key tasks of the province’s economic and social development in the next five years and this year. The whole province must earnestly establish the awareness of the overall situation and the overall concept, resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, deeply understand the strategic considerations of the provincial party committee, conscientiously implement the spirit of this conference, and accurately grasp the overall situation of Sichuan’s modernization construction with general traction, general grasp, and general thinking Layout, unified thinking, unified understanding, unified action, and strive to promote the new era and new journey. Sichuan’s modernization has started and accumulated momentum, and strives to embark on a modernization road that grasps the general trend of the times, conforms to the law of development, embodies Sichuan’s characteristics, and serves the overall situation of the country. .

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that to promote the modernization of Sichuan in the new era and new journey, we must vigorously promote the development of “simultaneity of four modernizations”, find out the development path, strengthen the internal driving force, and enhance the integrity, coordination and integration of development. To promote the modernization of Sichuan in the new era and new journey, we must vigorously promote the development of “urban-rural integration”, reshape the relationship between urban and rural areas, optimize the development ecology, and accelerate the formation of a new situation of common prosperity between urban and rural areas. To promote the modernization of Sichuan in the new era and new journey, it is necessary to vigorously promote the development of “five districts co-prosperity”, strengthen the linkage of the whole region, promote coordinated development, promote better development of advantageous areas, better protection of ecological function areas, and speed up catch-up of underdeveloped areas. Promoting the development of “synchronization of four modernizations, integration of urban and rural areas, and common prosperity of five districts” is the embodiment of the party’s 20 major decision-making arrangements in Sichuan, and is the general starting point for promoting Sichuan’s modernization in the new era and new journey. It is of great and far-reaching significance. All localities and departments in the province must stand at the political height of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”, closely follow the actual situation to find out the entry point and focus of the work, and vigorously promote the “simultaneity of the four modernizations, the integration of urban and rural areas, The implementation of the strategic deployment of “Five Districts Together” ensures that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will take root and blossom in the land of Bashu. We must persevere in unity and struggle, unite all forces that can be united, mobilize all positive factors that can be mobilized, fully stimulate the enthusiasm and creativity of all parties, think in one place and work hard in one place, focus on major deployments and implement them, and focus on key points Focus on the implementation of tasks, highlight the practical orientation and implement them, promote new breakthroughs in “simultaneity of four modernizations”, show a new look in “urban-rural integration”, and form a new pattern of “co-prosperity in five districts”, and strive to write a good chapter of Sichuan’s Chinese-style modernization.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that in the face of new journeys, new situations and new tasks, people’s congresses at all levels and their standing committees should thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on upholding and improving the people’s congress system, focus on strengthening and improving the work of Sichuan people’s congresses in the new era, and vigorously develop And practice the whole process of people’s democracy, and continue to improve the quality and level of Sichuan People’s Congress work. Deputies to people’s congresses at all levels must set an example by abiding by the constitution and laws, conscientiously perform their duties and responsibilities, and jointly implement the goals and tasks set by the congress, so as to better demonstrate the new atmosphere and new style of deputies to people’s congresses in the new era. Party committees at all levels should strengthen overall leadership over the work of the people’s congresses, and support and guarantee the people’s congresses and their standing committees to exercise their powers in accordance with the law. “One government, one committee and two courts” must consciously accept the supervision of the National People’s Congress, report to the National People’s Congress in accordance with the law and procedures, and continuously improve the level of law-based administration, law-based supervision, and fair justice.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that everything in the past is a prologue. The achievements in the past were made by everyone, working together, and fighting together, but these hardships, struggles, and achievements have become history. There are more and more arduous tasks and challenges waiting for us on the way forward. In the great test of high winds and even turbulent waves, we must not have any idea of ​​​​relaxing and resting our feet. We must keep in mind the “three musts”, always maintain the persistence to the original mission, always maintain the fine style of hard work, always maintain the fighting spirit of tenacious struggle, work hard and move forward bravely, and strive to write a good chapter of Sichuan’s Chinese-style modernization , and jointly create a better tomorrow for governing Shu and Xingchuan.

The meeting ended successfully with the majestic national anthem.

The Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Provincial People’s Government, the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the Provincial Court, the Provincial Procuratorate, relevant leaders of the troops stationed in Sichuan, and representatives of various relevant parties attended the closing meeting.

After the closing of the conference, the newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress and members of the special committees of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress took a collective oath.

Sichuan online reporter Liu Jia Zhang Lidong photography Ouyang Jie