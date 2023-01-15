On the morning of January 14, the first session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held its second plenary session. Zhao Yide, the executive chairman and executive chairman of the presidium of the conference, presided over the meeting.



Fang Hongwei, Xie Jie, Yang Guangting, Xia Xiaozhong, Li Jiuhong, Fan Weibin, Zhang Xiaoguang, Zhong Hongjiang, Wu Wengang, Zhao Jing, Yan Hanping, Ma Hongli, Zhedui, Liu Shitian, Li Xuelong and He Zhijie were seated in the front row of the rostrum.



Zhao Gang, Xu Xinrong, Wang Xiao, Wang Xingning, Guo Yonghong, Liu Qiang, Hao Huijie, Wang Lin and other members of the presidium of the conference were seated on the rostrum.



The second plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress should be attended by 566 delegates, and 538 delegates attended, meeting the quorum.



The General Assembly voted and approved the election method for the First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress.



The meeting heard the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress made by Zhuang Changxing, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the work report of the Provincial Higher People’s Court made by Li Zhi, president of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, and the work report of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate made by Wang Xuguang, the chief procurator of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate .



Zhuang Changxing said that in the past five years, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress has adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly studied and implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection visit to Shaanxi, and closely followed the major decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work of the Provincial Party Committee Requirements, closely follow the people’s expectations for a better life, closely follow the need to promote the modernization of the governance system and governance capabilities, perform duties in accordance with the law, take the initiative to act, and contribute to the power of the National People’s Congress to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of Shaanxi. The Standing Committee insisted on focusing on the center and serving the overall situation, formulated and revised 106 provincial local regulations, reviewed and approved 82 municipal regulations divided into districts, promoted development with good laws, and guaranteed good governance; There were 78 special work reports and 13 special inquiries for the first government committee and two courts. At the same time, through law enforcement inspections, filing reviews, etc., we promoted the resolution of outstanding contradictions and problems that restricted economic and social development; timely made 89 resolutions and decisions, and concentrated on overcoming difficulties. The strong joint force; adhere to the unity of the principle of party management of cadres and the appointment and removal of the National People’s Congress according to law, a total of 855 people (times) were appointed and dismissed. Continuously deepen and expand representative work, and vigorously develop people’s democracy throughout the process. In contrast to the new positioning of the “four organs” construction, we always adhere to the leadership of political construction and comprehensively strengthen our own construction. The practice of the past five years has given us a deep understanding: we must adhere to the overall leadership of the party, we must persist in serving the overall situation around the center, we must persist in putting the people at the center, we must persist in advancing work on the track of the rule of law, and we must adhere to integrity and innovation. It is suggested that the Standing Committee of the new Provincial People’s Congress should be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, comprehensively implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection visit to Shaanxi, and adhere to the leadership of the Party, The people are the masters of the country and the rule of law is organically unified. We must firmly grasp the political direction, grasp the main line of work, grasp the essential requirements, and properly position ourselves. The new chapter of Shaanxi’s high-quality development contributes to the National People’s Congress.



Li Zhi said that since 2018, courts across the province have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and under the strong leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, the strong supervision of the Provincial People’s Congress and its Standing Committee, and the supervision and guidance of the Supreme People’s Court, they have thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping’s rule of law Thought and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection visit to Shaanxi, conscientiously implement the spirit of the 19th and 20th National Congresses of the Party, fully implement the resolutions of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress, and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. Focusing on politics, grasping cases, leading the team, promoting reform, strengthening technology, and increasing public trust” work ideas, actively responding to the surge in litigation cases and the impact of the new crown epidemic, faithfully fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Constitution and laws, and achieving new developments in various tasks. From 2018 to 2022, courts across the province accepted 4.1607 million cases and concluded 4.0743 million cases, an increase of 114.78% and 114.41% respectively over the previous five years. In 2022, the number of cases closed by courts in the province will exceed one million for the first time, and the growth rate will rank sixth in the country. In the past five years, the courts of the province have insisted on serving the overall situation, promoting and ensuring the stable and healthy development of the economy and society; insisting on judiciary for the people, and continuously enhancing the people’s sense of judicial gain; insisting on fair justice, and continuously improving the quality and efficiency of trial execution; insisting on reform and innovation, and striving to promote the trial Modernize the system and judicial capacity; insist on strictly governing the courts, and strive to build an excellent court team in the new era; insist on accepting supervision, and continuously strengthen and improve the work of the courts. In 2023, courts across the province will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply practice serving the overall situation, serving the people, and impartial justice, faithfully fulfill the duties entrusted by the Constitution and laws, strive to promote the modernization of court work, and contribute to the high-quality development of Shaanxi The new chapter provides powerful judicial services and guarantees.



Wang Xuguang said that in the past five years, under the strong leadership of the Provincial Party Committee and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, and under the strong supervision of the Provincial People’s Congress and its Standing Committee, the province’s procuratorial organs have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and thoroughly implemented the Party’s ten The spirit of the Ninth and Twentieth National Congresses, thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law, the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches during his visit to Shaanxi, earnestly implement the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Strengthening the Legal Supervision of Procuratorial Organs in the New Era”, and conscientiously implement the Party Central Committee, Provincial Party Committee, The decision-making deployment of the Supreme Procuratorate and the resolutions of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress, focusing on the positioning of legal supervision duties in the new era, concentrating on catching up with and surpassing, writing a new chapter in the high-quality development of Shaanxi, focusing on politics, taking into account the overall situation, seeking development, and emphasizing self-improvement, all work made great progress. In the past five years, the province’s procuratorial organs have strengthened political construction and loyally defended the “two establishments”; coordinated the development of security and served the overall situation of the guarantee work; adhered to the administration of justice for the people, and strived to improve people’s livelihood and well-being; focused on their main responsibilities and main business, and resolutely safeguarded judicial justice; Pay close attention to self-construction, continuously improve the ability to perform duties; focus on improving quality and efficiency, and continue to deepen reform and innovation. 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The province’s procuratorial organs must fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully fulfill the duties and missions of maintaining national political security, ensuring overall social stability, promoting social fairness and justice, and ensuring that the people live and work in peace and contentment. Make new and greater contributions to the new journey of Chinese-style modernization and write a new chapter in the high-quality development of Shaanxi. (Reporter Qin Ji trainee reporter Miao Yumeng)

