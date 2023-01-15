On January 14, the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held the second plenary meeting to hear the work reports of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Higher People’s Court and the Provincial People’s Procuratorate. Provincial leaders Lan Fo’an, Jin Xiangjun and Wu Cunrong attended the meeting and took their seats on the rostrum.



Wei Xiaochun, the executive chairman and executive chairman of the presidium of the conference, presided over the meeting. The executive chairmen of the conference, Shang Liguang, Xu Guangguo, Wei Tao, Yang Qinrong, Jiang Siqing, and Sun Dajun sat in the front row of the rostrum.

The meeting should be attended by 549 representatives, 518 were present, and 31 were absent. The number of attendees met the quorum.



Luo Qingyu, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress, made a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress. Luo Qingyu said that the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress comprehensively studied, fully grasped, and fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Up to the “two safeguards”, we have always maintained a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions.



Luo Qingyu said that the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously performed its statutory duties, gave full play to its functions, deliberated and completed 155 laws and regulations, listened to and deliberated 73 special work reports, and inspected laws and regulations. Implementation of 20 regulations. In 2022, implement the deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee to promote high-quality development in an all-round way, further strengthen and improve legislation, supervision and other work, and demonstrate the responsibility of the National People’s Congress in writing a new chapter in Shanxi’s practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and contribute to the strength of the National People’s Congress .



Luo Qingyu said that the Standing Committee has always put the work of the people’s congress under the overall leadership of the party, insisted on practicing the major concept of people’s democracy in the whole process, and strived to concretely and realistically reflect the people’s mastery of the country in various tasks.



Luo Qingyu said that the Standing Committee adheres to scientific legislation, democratic legislation, and law-based legislation, actively explores “small incision” legislation, and timely transforms the provincial party committee’s decision-making arrangements for implementing the Party Central Committee’s major policies into laws and regulations, and provides precise services to ensure high-quality economic development. The ecological protection and environmental governance rule of law network protects and utilizes unique and excellent traditional cultural resources, promotes the formation of a social governance pattern of co-construction, co-governance and sharing, solidly promotes legislation in the field of people’s livelihood, and provides a solid guarantee for the all-round promotion of high-quality development. Adhere to correct supervision, effective supervision and law-based supervision, continue to enhance the rigidity and effectiveness of supervision, focus on the hot and difficult points of economic and social development needs and the public’s attention, promote the implementation of relevant reform arrangements of the Party Central Committee, build a new development pattern, rule of law in Shanxi, improve people’s livelihood and well-being, Green development effectively guarantees the Party’s decision-making deployment and the implementation of laws and regulations.



Luo Qingyu said that the Standing Committee has continuously strengthened the capacity building of deputies, improved the guarantee mechanism for performance of duties, fully played the role of deputies, and ensured that the people are the masters of the country. Guided by political construction, comprehensively strengthen ideological, organizational, work style, discipline and system construction, and improve the Standing Committee’s ability and level to perform its duties.



Luo Qingyu said that the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress should adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and under the strong leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, further improve its political position, anchor the direction of the times, and find the right job position for a solid Contribute to promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Shanxi. 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Standing Committee must closely follow the central decision-making, the overall situation of the province, and the expectations of the masses, strive to create a new situation in work, and promote high-quality development in an all-round way Contribute to the power of the National People’s Congress, and strive to write a chapter in the comprehensive construction of Shanxi, a modern socialist country.



Feng Jun, president of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, reported on the main work of the past five years from seven aspects: First, he deeply understood the decisive significance of the “two establishments” and resolutely implemented the “two maintenances” in all aspects of the court’s work. The second is to thoroughly implement the overall national security concept, adhere to the overall development and security, and resolutely maintain national security and social stability; the third is to always keep in mind the “big country”, base on the judicial function to serve the overall situation, and fully escort and promote high-quality development in an all-round way; It is to keep in mind the original mission, practice justice for the people, and strive to make the people feel that fairness and justice are by their side; the fifth is to deepen the reform of the judicial system, continue to strengthen the supervision and management of trials, and further promote the modernization of the judicial system and judicial capabilities; the sixth is to promote the self The spirit of revolution, unremitting efforts to uphold discipline, strive to build a loyal and clean court iron army; seven is to practice the whole process of people’s democracy, more consciously accept supervision, and continuously improve and enhance the work level of the courts. In the past five years, the province’s courts have accepted a total of 2.6175 million cases of various types and concluded 2.5792 million cases. The quality and efficiency of trial execution has been continuously improved, and the overall work of the courts has been steadily improving. Vigorously eradicating gangsters and eradicating evil, and innovating the measures of “clearing black money and clearing the bottom line”, the amount of property criminal recovery and confiscation of illegal income was 30.615 billion yuan, ranking first in the country’s courts; focusing on the major deployment of the provincial party committee, and introducing services to ensure high-quality transformation and development, Preventing and defusing economic and financial risks and other 18 trial work guidance opinions; innovatively explored the “Shanxi model” of family trials, and concluded 217,800 family cases such as alimony, upbringing, inheritance, and marriage, with a transfer rate of 52.79%; “Sanjin Enforcement to Protect People’s Livelihood” and other 6 executions focused on tackling critical issues, and the main indicators of the quality and efficiency of the courts in the province have entered the first phalanx of courts in the country.



Feng Jun said that in 2023, the province’s courts will be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on political and legal work, and seriously Implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Central Political and Legal Work Conference, implement the deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee and the Supreme Court, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve ” “Two safeguards”, firmly adhere to the party’s absolute leadership over judicial work, insist on serving the overall situation, serving the people, and impartial justice, and fully fulfill the duties and missions of maintaining national political security, ensuring overall social stability, promoting social fairness and justice, and ensuring that people live and work in peace and contentment , and strive to promote the modernization of court work in the new era and new journey.



Yang Jinghai, Chief Procurator of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate, reported the main work in the past five years from eight aspects: first, to deeply understand the party’s innovative theory in the new era, and to do procuratorial work in the political leadership business; second, to thoroughly implement the overall national security concept, Embody the responsibility of the procuratorate in the construction of a high-level safe Shanxi; the third is to thoroughly implement the new development concept, and contribute to the procuratorial force in the all-round promotion of high-quality development in service guarantee; Fifth, thoroughly implement the requirements of strengthening legal supervision, and demonstrate procuratorial actions in maintaining social fairness and justice; Sixth, thoroughly implement the deployment of comprehensive deepening reforms, and improve procuratorial work in advancing the reform of the judicial system; Seventh, The first is to thoroughly implement the requirements of strict control of the party and inspections, and forge a strong procuratorial team in the self-revolution; the eighth is to thoroughly implement the people’s democracy in the whole process, and to enhance the credibility of the procuratorate in the process of fully accepting supervision. In the past five years, Shanxi’s procuratorate has achieved leapfrog development, and its overall work has entered the national first phalanx. 61 cases were rated as guiding cases and typical cases by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate; formulated and implemented 11 procuratorial service guarantee opinions including 30 new roads for service guarantee transformation and development, and 16 support for private economic development; released 617 typical cases and white papers on procuratorial work 5, and issued 6,510 legal risk warning letters and social governance inspection suggestions; the number of public interest litigation cases, pre-litigation rectification rate, and the number of typical cases rank among the top in the country. In 2022, 87% of the province’s core business indicators will rank among the top 20 in the country, of which the top ten will account for 54%.



Yang Jinghai said that at present and in the future, the general requirements of the province’s procuratorial work are: under the strong leadership of the Provincial Party Committee and the Supreme Procuratorate, under the strong supervision of the Provincial People’s Congress and its Standing Committee, adhere to the principle of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era of Xi Jinping Guided by ideology, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on political and legal work, procuratorial work, and Shanxi work, and conscientiously implement the Central Political and Legal Work Conference and the 12th Provincial Party Committee The deployment of the Congress, the Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee and the resolutions of this meeting deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. Fangwei promotes the overall situation of high-quality development, actively performs duties in accordance with the law, strives to promote the modernization of the province’s procuratorial work, and contributes procuratorial strength to the struggle to write a chapter in the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country in Shanxi.



The meeting also voted through the General Assembly election method. (Reporter Yang Wen)

