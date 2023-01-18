Work together to build a new socialist modernized Hunan in an all-round way

The First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress Successfully Concluded

Elected representatives of Hunan Province to attend the 14th National People’s Congress, candidates nominated by the Central Committee Shi Taifeng He Wei and other comrades were elected

Zhang Qingwei was elected as the director of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress and delivered a speech Mao Weiming was elected as the Governor of the Provincial People’s Government

Elected the deputy director of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, the deputy governor of the Provincial People’s Government, the director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, the president of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, and the chief prosecutor of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate

The General Assembly voted and passed 8 documents including the resolution on the government work report

Huasheng Online, January 18th (all-media reporter Su Li, Deng Jingjing, Sun Minjian, and Chen Yifan) On the morning of the 18th, the First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress successfully completed various agendas and concluded successfully.

There were 755 delegates supposed to attend this meeting, but 739 delegates actually attended, meeting the quorum.

(On the morning of January 18, the first session of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress closed. Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Executive Chairman of the General Assembly Zhang Qingwei presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.)

Zhang Qingwei, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and executive chairman of the presidium of the conference, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Zhang Qingwei, Mao Weiming, Wu Lan, Zhang Jianfei, Chen Fei, Hu Xusheng, Zhou Nong, Peng Guofu and Wang Xiaoke, the executive chairmen of the conference presidium, served as the executive chairmen of the conference.

Leaders and old comrades who attended the meeting and sat on the rostrum were: Du Jiahao, Xu Dazhe, Mao Wanchun, Li Weiwei, Wang Keying, Hu Biao, Wang Shuangquan, Li Dianxun, Wu Guiying, Sui Zhongcheng, Xie Weijiang, Wei Jianfeng, Yang Haodong, Wang Yiguang, Zhang Yingchun, Liu Lianyu, Wang Yu, Feng Yi, Xie Jianhui, Yang Weigang, Chen Wenhao, Xie Yong, Li Jianzhong, Wang Yiou, Qin Guowen, Jiang Difei, Zhou Haibing, Huang Lanxiang, Lai Mingyong, Zhang Jian, Yi Pengfei, Zhang Zhuohua, Hu Weilin, Li Min, Xiao Bailing, Guo Zhenggui, Pan Biling, He Jihua, Hao Xianwei, Zhu Yu, Ye Xiaoying, Tian Liwen, Dai Yifan, etc.

Other members of the presidium of the conference took their seats on the rostrum.

The supervisory group of the Central Organization Department attended the meeting for guidance.

(On the morning of January 18, the first meeting of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress closed.)

The conference elected 118 representatives of Hunan Province to attend the 14th National People’s Congress, and candidates Shi Taifeng and He Wei, who were nominated by the central government, were elected. According to the law, the list of Hunan Province’s delegates to the 14th National People’s Congress will be announced by the Presidium of the Congress and submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for qualification review.

The meeting voted by secret ballot to elect Zhang Qingwei as the director of the Standing Committee of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress, and Mao Weiming as the governor of the Hunan Provincial People’s Government. Elected Ulan, Zhang Jianfei, Chen Fei, Hu Xusheng, Zhou Nong, and Peng Guofu as deputy directors of the Standing Committee of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress; The governor, Wang Shuangquan, is the director of the Hunan Provincial Supervisory Commission, and Zhu Yu is the president of the Hunan Provincial Higher People’s Court. The Procurator-General of the Hunan Provincial People’s Procuratorate elected at this meeting must be reported to the Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for approval.

The meeting elected Wang Xiaoke as the Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth Hunan Provincial People’s Congress, and 64 comrades including Wang Xiangqian as members of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth Hunan Provincial People’s Congress.

The General Assembly held a constitutional oath ceremony. The newly elected director and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress, the governor and deputy governor of the Provincial People’s Government, the director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, the president of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, and the secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress. The chairman of the special committee swore an oath to the Constitution under the witness of all the representatives attending the meeting.

(On the morning of January 18, the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress of Hunan Province held a constitutional oath ceremony. The above photos were all taken by Tang Jun, an all-media reporter from Huasheng Online)

The meeting adopted electronic voting and passed the resolution of the first meeting of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress on the work report of the Hunan Provincial People’s Government, the implementation of the 2022 National Economic and Social Development Plan of Hunan Province and the 2023 National Economic Development Plan. and social development plan, resolutions on the implementation of the 2022 budget of Hunan Province and the 2023 budget, resolutions on the work report of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial People’s Congress, resolutions on the work report of the Hunan Provincial Higher People’s Court, and resolutions on the The resolution of the work report of the Procuratorate, the decision on the establishment of the special committees of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress, the list of the chairman, vice-chairman and members of the special committees of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress.

Zhang Qingwei made a speech at the closing meeting. He pointed out that the first meeting of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress successfully completed various agendas through the joint efforts of all representatives and participating comrades. During the meeting, all the representatives, with a high sense of political responsibility, fully promoted democracy, faithfully performed their duties, reviewed and approved the government work report and other reports, successfully completed the election task, and demonstrated a spirit of loyalty to the people and high spirits. The conference was very successful. It is a conference that holds high the banner, seeks truth and pragmatism, forges ahead in unity, and has a clean atmosphere. It will surely inspire and mobilize the people of the whole province to unite and struggle for the comprehensive construction of a new socialist modernized Hunan.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that in the past five years, under the correct leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, the 13th Provincial People’s Congress and its Standing Committee have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, closely followed the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and closely followed the people’s desire for a better life. The longing for, closely linked to the modernization of the governance system and governance capabilities, earnestly fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Constitution and the law, actively practicing the whole process of people’s democracy, and making important contributions to promoting the construction of a modernized new Hunan.

Zhang Qingwei said that this meeting elected me to continue to serve as the director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, which is the trust of all the representatives and the people of the province. I must not forget my original intention, keep my mission firmly in mind, be loyal to the Constitution and the law, and to the cause of the Party and the people. Together with the members of the Standing Committee of the new Provincial People’s Congress and all representatives, I will rely on the people of the whole province and do my best for the development of various undertakings in Hunan. , dedication, and strive to create new achievements worthy of the times and the people.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The start is related to the overall situation, and the start determines the future. We must fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In accordance with the goals and tasks set by the Third Plenary Session of the 12th Provincial Party Committee, the Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee and this meeting, we must strengthen our confidence and work hard. Strive to write a new chapter in Hunan with Chinese-style modernization, and strive to make Hunan a better tomorrow.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that to make Hunan a better tomorrow, we must always insist on holding high the banner and keeping up with the core, with a clear-cut banner and firm support for the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”. We must persevere in using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to condense our hearts and souls, deeply study and practice Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on upholding and improving the system of people’s congresses, and uphold the leadership of the party, the people being the masters of the country, and law-abiding Governance is organically unified, effectively transforming the political achievements of “two establishments” into the political effects of “two maintenances”.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that to make Hunan a better tomorrow, we must always adhere to the top priority of development and concentrate on promoting high-quality development and modernization. It is necessary to fully implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of the “three highs and four news“, closely follow the promotion of high-quality development, strengthen the strategic support of educational science and technology talents, and build a higher level of rule of law. Strengthen the province, strengthen the province with talents, and innovation-driven development strategies, coordinate and promote the effective connection between legislative decision-making and reform decision-making, and promote economic development on the track of the rule of law.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that to make Hunan a better tomorrow, we must always adhere to the people-centered approach and go all out to improve people’s livelihood and well-being. We must always keep in mind the original intention of the people’s representatives to be the people, earnestly safeguard the interests of the people, seek more benefits for the people’s livelihood, and relieve more people’s livelihood concerns, actively develop the people’s democracy in the whole process, improve and improve the system of the people being the masters of the country, so that the people can enjoy Broader, fuller and more comprehensive democratic rights.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that to make Hunan a better tomorrow, we must always persist in unity and struggle, and vigorously create an entrepreneurial atmosphere with one mind and one energy. We must closely focus on the goal of building a new socialist modernized Hunan in an all-round way, adhere to great unity and great unity, fully mobilize the enthusiasm and creativity of all parties, and inspire unity and struggle in building consensus, daring to fight, and doing hard work. The spirit of “creation” and the style of “doing” have promoted the construction of a modernized new Hunan to take new steps and see a new look.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that party committees at all levels in the province should strengthen overall leadership over the work of the people’s congress, support and guarantee the performance of duties by the people’s congress and its standing committee in accordance with the law. People’s congresses at all levels and their standing committees must earnestly shoulder the responsibilities entrusted by the Constitution and laws, conscientiously do a good job in legislation, supervision, representation, decision-making, appointment and dismissal, and serve high-quality development with efficient performance of duties. “One government, one committee and two courts” at all levels must consciously accept the supervision of the people’s congress at the same level, conscientiously implement the resolutions, decisions and deliberation opinions of the people’s congress and its standing committee, handle the bills and suggestions of the deputies of the people’s congress well, and promote law-based administration, law-based supervision, and fair justice. I hope that all deputies will cherish their honor, be brave in their responsibilities, and strive to be an example of tackling tough reforms and accelerating development, an example of upholding and abiding by the law, learning and using the law, an example of speaking for the people and benefiting the people, and showing the demeanor of the NPC deputies in the new era with practical achievements.

Zhang Qingwei called on us to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, be self-confident, self-improving, upright and innovative, and work hard Work hard, move forward bravely, and work together to build a new socialist modernized Hunan in an all-round way!

Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming delivered a speech on behalf of the new government. He said that the General Assembly elected me to serve as the governor again. This is a high degree of trust from the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the full affirmation of the people of the province, and the expectation and great trust of all representatives. Under the strong leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, I will unite and lead a group of people from the provincial government to be as prudent as the beginning, be good at doing good things, keep integrity and innovate, and move forward with courage, and strive to create achievements worthy of the party, the people, and the times.

“A period has its historical mission, and each generation has its historical responsibilities and tasks. Yesterday, Hunan was glorious all the way; today, Hunan is bursting with vitality; tomorrow, Hunan’s prospects are extremely broad.” Mao Weiming said that the future of Hunan is on the way. A new development under the plan of General Secretary Xi Jinping. Striving to write the Hunan answer sheet of Chinese-style modernization, we can fulfill our mission only if we are absolutely loyal. Firmly support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, always keep in mind the ardent entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping, fully implement the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks, and live up to the “three highlands” Create and live up to the red definition of “there must be fragrant grass within ten steps”, live up to the expectations of the era of “prosperity here”, and add luster to the overall situation with the light of Hunan. Only by keeping in mind the purpose can we win the trust of the people. Always remember that “the country is the people, and the people are the country”, take people’s livelihood as the first achievement, benefit the people as the first orientation, and enrich the people as the first task, focus on solving the urgent problems of the masses, and promote common prosperity to achieve substantial progress. Only by keeping upright and innovating can we achieve steady and long-term progress. Continue to strive in the right direction, create the future through innovation, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, actively integrate into the new development pattern, and strive to promote high-quality development. “Great support”, grasp the “eight key points”, fight the “six development battles”, and promote the construction of a new socialist modernized Hunan to get off to a good start. Only by working together can we be invincible. Resolutely uphold the leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, govern in strict accordance with the Constitution, administer according to law, consciously accept the legal supervision of the Provincial People’s Congress, the CPPCC Democratic Supervision, and other aspects of supervision, implement the principle of democratic centralism, unite all forces that can be united, and write a more splendid and magnificent chapter. Only by being honest and honest can we fulfill our duties. Always be sober and firm in “rushing for the exam”, respect the cause, respect power, and respect the people, earnestly perform “one post with two responsibilities”, manage “people around you” with a high degree of integrity and self-discipline, guard the “clean door”, and devote all your energy to , All the efforts are poured into Hunan’s fiery modernization practice, and strive to hand over a qualified answer sheet to the Party Central Committee and the people of the province.

Amidst the majestic national anthem, the First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress ended successfully.

After the meeting, members of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress and members of the special committees took the constitutional oath. Wu Lan, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over and supervised the oath.