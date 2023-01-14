The first meeting of the 14th Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference successfully completed various agendas and successfully concluded at the Shanghai World Expo Center this morning (January 14). Hu Wenrong, newly elected chairman of the 14th CPPCC, and vice-chairmen Zhang Endi, Chen Qun, Xiao Guiyu, Jin Xingming, Huang Zhen, Yu Lijuan, Wu Xinbao, Shou Ziqi, and Qian Feng sat in the front row of the closing meeting rostrum.

Chen Jining, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Gong Zheng, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Jiang Zhuoqing, Director of the Standing Committee of the 15th Municipal People’s Congress, Dong Yunhu, Chairman of the 13th CPPCC, and Zhuge Yujie, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, were invited to attend the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Xiao Guiyu. When the meeting announced the election results of the 14th CPPCC Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Secretary-General, the audience burst into applause. Chen Jining warmly shook hands with Hu Wenrong, the newly elected chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and expressed congratulations. The General Assembly passed the resolution of the 1st session of the 14th CPPCC.

Chen Jining delivered a speech at the closing meeting. He said that during the first meeting of the 14th CPPCC, all the members offered good strategies for deepening reform and innovation, made admonitions for improving people’s livelihood and well-being, and sought practical measures for promoting urban development. Take charge. The meeting successfully completed the task of re-election. It is a meeting of unity and democracy, concentration and inspiring. On behalf of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, he expressed warm congratulations on the complete success of the meeting and the leadership of the new CPPCC, and expressed his heartfelt thanks and sincere respect to all the comrades of the 13th CPPCC for their important contributions.

Chen Jining said that on the new journey of modernization, we must thoroughly implement the spirit of the Party’s 20th National Congress and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Shanghai’s important speeches, unite all forces that can be united, mobilize all positive factors that can be mobilized, and gather great strength in the process of persisting in unity and struggle. Majestic, creating a new situation for the development of Shanghai in the new era.

Chen Jining said that to persist in unity and struggle, we must anchor common pursuits, carry out extraordinary creations, carry forward the spirit of hard work, demonstrate the power of unity, and accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence. It is necessary to work one stick after another, so that the blueprint for a better future for Shanghai will be unfolded in a new time coordinate, in a wider space, and in everyone’s life. We must be determined to carry out new creations, face the frontier fields, be keen to grasp trends, be good at insight into trends, deepen high-level reform and opening up with a broader vision, and promote high-level scientific and technological self-reliance; reform and innovation must focus on problems, and solve deep-seated, Urgent issues are the main direction of attack, and better play the role of pioneers, demonstration leaders, and breakthroughs; firmly pursue excellence, strive for excellence, and strive to be first-class, so that the city will always maintain vigorous vitality and inexhaustible motivation, gain advantages, and win the future. It is necessary to use hard work as the ink and answer with actual performance, not to be satisfied with the status quo, not to be nostalgic for the comfort zone, and to be full of energy and strive to be the first. To realize the grand blueprint of modernization, each of us is the master, everyone is the oarsman, and everyone is the guardian of the city. We must think in one place and work hard in one place to build a better city.

Chen Jining emphasized that the new CPPCC should firmly grasp the requirements of the era of unity and struggle, deeply study Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, adhere to the organic combination of party leadership, the united front, and deliberative democracy, and deeply understand the decisiveness of the “two establishments” To strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”, deeply practice the major concepts of people’s democracy in the whole process, continue to improve the quality of consultation and deliberation, give full play to the main role of the CPPCC members, and serve Shanghai Be a good vanguard of reform and opening up, and a pioneer of innovation and development. Let’s think together and work together. The Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China will, as always, attach importance to, care about and support the work of the CPPCC, adhere to the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system led by the Communist Party of China, and create good conditions for the CPPCC to perform its functions and play a role. All parties must support and cooperate with the work of the CPPCC, so that the political and institutional advantages of the CPPCC can be fully demonstrated.

Hu Wenrong delivered the closing speech. He said that in the past five years, under the leadership of Comrade Dong Yunhu, the 13th CPPCC has fulfilled its original mission, served the overall situation of the center, and strived to create a new situation for the vigorous development of the CPPCC in the new era, laying a solid foundation for the work of the new CPPCC. We will inherit and carry forward the fine traditions of previous CPPCC sessions, live up to our mission and trust, and promote the cause of the CPPCC Shanghai to make new contributions and achieve new successes on the new journey.

Hu Wenrong said that this year is the first year to plan and advance the work of the 14th CPPCC. We must always stick to the center of the circle, keep the right direction, and better shoulder the political responsibility of “implementing it” and “cohesively”. It is necessary to focus on the center, make precise suggestions and suggestions, and help Shanghai create new miracles that will impress the world. It is necessary to gather people’s hearts, inspire the ambition to forge ahead, and gather the majestic forces to overcome difficulties and create great achievements together. We must be more firm in our original aspirations, fulfill our duties for the people, write the work of committee members on the front line of the grassroots, and write it in the hearts of the people in all sectors.

Hu Wenrong finally said, let us unite more closely around the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and under the leadership of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, strive to create new achievements of the CPPCC that are worthy of the birthplace of the party, and write a new era of socialist modernization in Shanghai. Chapters make new and greater contributions.

Wu Qing, Li Yangzhe, Zhao Jiaming, Chen Tong, Zhu Zhisong, Zhang Wei, Chen Jinshan, Guo Fang, Zheng Gangmiao, Zhou Huilin, Cai Wei, Gao Xiaomei, Mo Lingchun, Chen Jing, Shu Qing, Peng Chenlei, Zong Ming, Zhang Xiaohong, Liu Duo, Jia Yu, Chen Yong, Li Yiping, Zhou Hanmin, Hu Shijun, Zhang Yong, Huang Dehua, etc. Members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Shanghai were invited to attend the meeting.

The conference closed with the majestic national anthem.