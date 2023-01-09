On the morning of January 7, the first meeting of the Twelfth People’s Congress of Hebi City was successfully concluded in the Municipal Hall of the People after successfully completing various agenda items.

Shi Xinxin was elected as the director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Guo Hao was elected as the mayor of the Municipal People’s Government

Shang Xin, Zheng Hui, Lin Qijun, Wang Haitao, Li Jie, and Zheng Zhixue were elected as deputy directors of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress

Hong Limin, Li Xiaoli, Luo Kai, Lin Hongjia, Hu Hongjun, Wang Qiang, and Wang Hongmin were elected as deputy mayors of the Municipal People’s Government

Tang Xiantai was elected as the director of the Municipal Supervisory Committee

Zhang Kaile was elected as the President of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court Niu Xiaoli was elected as the Chief Prosecutor of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate

On the morning of January 7, the first meeting of the Twelfth People’s Congress of Hebi City was successfully concluded in the Municipal Hall of the People after successfully completing various agenda items. Municipal party secretary Ma Fuguo attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Ma Fuguo, Guo Hao, Shi Xinxin, Feng Fangxi, Tian Kaisheng, Shang Xin, Zheng Hui, Lin Qijun, Wang Haitao, Li Jie, Zheng Zhixue, and Fang Zaimin sat in the front row of the rostrum. Shi Xinxin, director of the Standing Committee of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the meeting.

Li Jun, Tang Xiantai, Hong Limin, Ji Fengbo, Wang Zehua, Wang Yongqing, Li Hui, Shao Qiyi and others were seated on the rostrum.

The Twelfth People’s Congress of Hebi City had a total of 289 deputies, and 273 deputies attended the closing meeting, meeting the quorum.

The meeting voted and passed the resolution of the first meeting of the Twelfth People’s Congress of Hebi City on the municipal government work report, the resolution on the implementation of Hebi’s 2022 national economic and social development plan and the 2023 plan report, and the resolution on the Hebi City The resolutions on the implementation of the 2022 financial budget and the 2023 municipal financial budget report, the resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the resolution on the work report of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, and the resolution on the work report of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate announced the facts of people’s livelihood Project voting results.

After the resolutions were passed, Ma Fuguo made a speech. He pointed out that the first meeting of the Twelfth People’s Congress of Hebi City held high the banner and aligned itself with benchmarks. There is always a force to forge ahead, and a new image of unity, smoothness, uprightness, and strength will be created, which will further inspire and inspire the whole city to reorganize their luggage with a more high-spirited fighting spirit and a tougher style of work. Start again, just fight day and night to work hard, and strive to be the first to be promoted to win the prize.

Ma Fuguo pointed out that the five years since the First Session of the Eleventh Municipal People’s Congress were extremely extraordinary. In the past five years, we have experienced many great and happy events, as well as many emergencies and difficulties. The ups and downs, twists and turns, and magnificent waves will surely be recorded in the annals of history and will be remembered by people. These five years are the five years in which Hebi’s economy has sustained and healthy development and all-round progress in various undertakings. It is the five years in which the transformation and upgrading have been deepened and the transformation of development momentum has been accelerated. , is the five years in which people’s livelihood shortcomings have been speeded up and the people have received the most benefits. In the big test of the war, Hebi’s work has drawn an upward curve of overcoming obstacles, overcoming difficulties, and riding the wind and waves.

Ma Fuguo emphasized that over the past five years, the Eleventh Municipal People’s Congress and its Standing Committee have adhered to the organic unity of the party’s leadership, the people being the masters of the country, and the rule of law, and have always worked with the party committee, the government, the law, and the representatives. Keeping pace with the times, constantly enrich and expand the “Hebi practice” of the people’s congress system, be firm and resolute in emphasizing politics and building loyalty, take the initiative in stabilizing growth and seeking development, keep upright and innovative in enacting good laws and promoting good governance, and strive for success It has devoted itself to public opinion and benefiting the people’s livelihood, demonstrated its demeanor in strengthening skills and improving abilities, effectively played the functions of local state power organs, and made important contributions to the construction of democracy and the rule of law and economic and social development in the city.

Ma Fuguo emphasized that the next five years will be a critical stage for the construction of a high-quality development city in Hebi City to move from “pilot” to “demonstration”, and from “quantitative change” to “qualitative change”. This conference clarified the goals and tasks of the city’s economic and social development at present and in the next five years, and put forward a series of precise and feasible ideas and measures, carrying the vision and expectation of the people for a better life, and containing Hebi’s new journey in the construction of modern Henan. A solemn promise to be ahead and be a pioneer. Although the road is long, it will come soon; though it is difficult, it will be done. We must be high-spirited “success does not depend on me, success must be on me”, show the enthusiasm of “the beginning is a decisive battle, the start is a sprint”, forge ahead on a new journey, be a good answer, and accelerate the construction of high-quality development in the new era As a demonstration city, continue to write a more brilliant chapter of high-quality Fumeihe City, and strive to create brand-new achievements worthy of the party, the people, and the times.

Ma Fuguo emphasized that to forge ahead on a new journey and to be a good answerer, one must follow the party wholeheartedly, forge a loyal soul, hold the rudder of the direction, enhance the effectiveness of execution, and be the vanguard of practicing the “two safeguards”; one must go forward to promote development Strive to be a fighter for innovation and development, a promoter of transformation and upgrading, a promoter of urban-rural integration, an actor of ecological construction, and a leader of the business environment, and run high-quality development acceleration; we must stay true to our original aspirations and uphold the people First of all, do things that benefit the people diligently, do more practical things to benefit the people, and improve the happiness of the people; we must act bravely and take on the responsibility with all our strength, with the energy to “compare”, strengthen the initiative to “learn”, stimulate the motivation to “catch up”, and strengthen the “superior” The pursuit of “enhances the entrepreneurial spirit of the officers; it is necessary to consistently emphasize unity, never forget the overall situation in everything, never forget the rules everywhere, and everyone never forget to cooperate, and play the strongest voice of unity and excellence.

Ma Fuguo emphasized that the people’s congress system is the fundamental political system of our country. Party committees at all levels in the city should strengthen and improve the party’s overall leadership over the work of the people’s congresses, take the initiative to ask questions, assign tasks, and burden the people’s congresses, actively do practical things, solve problems, and do good things for the people’s congresses, and create good conditions for the people’s congresses to perform their duties in accordance with the law. Strong protection. The city’s people’s congresses at all levels and their standing committees must earnestly strengthen their own construction, focus on the overall situation of the city’s work, strengthen the awareness of “action”, enhance the ability to “be able to do”, find out the path of “good deeds”, create “promising” performance, and constantly create the people’s congress A new situation at work. Deputies to the National People’s Congress must cherish the trust of the party and the people, always keep in mind the important responsibilities they shoulder, consciously strengthen their responsibility to perform their duties, comprehensively improve their ability to perform their duties, and truly speak out for the people, perform their duties for the people, and be responsible to the people.

The meeting ended successfully with the solemn national anthem.

Niu Bin, Guo Wentao, Xiao Haihui, Li Haizhang, Liu Wenbiao, Li Xiaoli, Luo Kai, Lin Hongjia, Hu Hongjun, Wang Qiang, Wang Hongmin, Zhang Hongbo, Zhang Guofu, Zhang Shancan, Wang Jun, Song Zhongmin, Chang Wenjun, Zhang Kaile, Niu Xiaoli and other members of the presidium of the conference The podium is seated.

On the morning of January 7, the first meeting of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress held the third meeting, electing the director, deputy director, secretary-general and members of the Standing Committee of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress, the mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal People’s Government, and the Municipal Supervisory Committee Director, President of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, Chief Procurator of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, and representative to the 14th Provincial People’s Congress.

Ma Fuguo, Guo Hao, Shi Quanxin, Tian Kaisheng, Shang Xin and Zheng Hui, the executive chairmen of the presidium of the conference, were seated in the front row of the rostrum. Tian Kaisheng presided over the meeting.

City leaders Feng Fangxi, Tang Xiantai, Hong Limin, Ji Fengbo and others were seated on the rostrum.

The Twelfth People’s Congress of Hebi City had a total of 289 representatives, and 273 representatives attended the meeting, meeting the quorum.

At 8:30 in the morning, the meeting began. The meeting first voted through the list of chairman, vice chairman and committee members of the special committees of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress.

Subsequently, the list of the chief voters and scrutineers was voted through, and the list of counting personnel was announced.

Then, the scrutineer checks the ballot box and seals it. This election is by secret ballot.

According to the election method adopted by the meeting, the director and secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the mayor of the Municipal People’s Government, the director of the Municipal Supervisory Committee, the president of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, and the chief procurator of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate will be elected in equal numbers; The director, committee member, deputy mayor of the Municipal People’s Government, and representatives to the 14th Provincial People’s Congress will be elected in a competitive manner.

After distributing ballot papers, marking votes on behalf of representatives, and counting the ballot papers recovered, Tian Kaisheng announced that: 273 ballot papers for each of the 7 types of ballot papers were distributed in this election conference, and 273 ballot papers were collected for each, and the election is valid.

At 10:00, the counting of ballots ends. According to the election results, Shi Xinxin was elected as the director of the Standing Committee of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress, Guo Hao was elected as the Mayor of the Municipal People’s Government, Shang Xin, Zheng Hui, Lin Qijun, Wang Haitao, Li Jie, and Zheng Zhixue were elected as members of the Standing Committee of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress Deputy directors of the association, Hong Limin, Li Xiaoli, Luo Kai, Lin Hongjia, Hu Hongjun, Wang Qiang, Wang Hongmin were elected as deputy mayors of the Municipal People’s Government, Tang Xiantai was elected as the director of the Municipal Supervisory Committee, Zhang Kaile was elected as the president of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, and Niu Xiaoli was elected as the Municipal Chief Procurator of the People’s Procuratorate. According to relevant laws and regulations, Niu Xiaoli, the Chief Procurator of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, must be reported to the Procurator-General of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate and submitted to the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress for approval. Fang Zaimin was elected as the Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress, and 35 comrades including Wang Shijie were elected as members of the Standing Committee of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress.

The meeting also elected representatives to the 14th Provincial People’s Congress.