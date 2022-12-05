VALPRATO SOANA. The first snow of the season has fallen abundantly in the valley, creating suggestive and poetic Alpine views. And the small mountain municipalities have responded effectively. With their means immediately into action. There were a couple of minor accidents, but the roads were cleaned in record time, even if with some difficulty for motorists heading to the Orco and Soana valleys.

“Since Friday evening, the descent of a low pressure nucleus over France has attracted cold and humid currents, bringing the first snowfalls of the season even at hilly altitudes”, read the weather reports read with extreme attention by mayors and civil protection workers.

The bad weather broke into an early December which until a few days before recorded temperatures that were still mild and pleasant.

The risk of avalanches has been averted at high altitudes, but a vigorous invitation to caution comes from the Alpine Rescue.

Meanwhile, many citizens, from Frassinetto to Ronco up to Valprato Soana, have warmed up their muscles by shoveling snow from the courtyards of their homes and have begun to raise the temperature in lodgings and homes by a few degrees. The managers of the ski lifts are smiling: in Locana, at Cialma, they are looking forward to a slap-up tourist season. And it is precisely the case to say it. —