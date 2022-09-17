In the summer that set the record for temperatures on the Dolomite mountains, a (sudden) awakening with the snow may seem strange. Yet last night in Trentino Alto Adige and Veneto the panorama reserved winter landscapes everywhere, with snow that fell from 2000 meters upwards, in some cases, for example in eastern Trentino, at lower altitudes. Nothing strange, experts note, snowfall was seen at those altitudes even in the middle of August, but climate change – after African months – has evidently made us lose the sense of what was once considered normal.



Penia Point

From 1700 to 2000 meters the snow had the effect of a dusting: 1-2 centimeters at the most, but above these altitudes the fresh mantle has locally reached 15 centimeters. If we go up again, we have a real winter effect, with 20 centimeters on the ground. The snow plows of the Autonomous Province of Trento had to go into action to clean the roads on the Rolle, Valle, San Pellegrino, Fedaia, Pordoi and Sella passes. Snow has also appeared in the Belluno area: on Mount Piana, between Cortina and Auronzo, the Arabba survey center recorded 10 centimeters of fresh snow, a blanket that reached 15 centimeters in Ra Valles, at 2,600 meters above sea level. At Cima Pradazzo above Falcade (2,200 meters) on the border with Trentino 14 cm of snow fell. White peaks, from Val Badia to Obereggen, also in South Tyrol.



Auronzo Refuge

Temperatures plummeted everywhere, in the valley and in the mountains. But at altitude the thermometer also dropped several degrees below zero: Carlo Budel, manager of Capanna Penia, the refuge on the highest peak of the Marmolada (3,343 meters), recorded a “minus 8” on the thermometer and gusts of wind at 90 kilometers per hour. The 10 degrees of temperature recorded on 3 July last, when a piece of the cap broke off from Punta Rocca, overwhelming and killing 11 people, seem distant. The mercury column fell well below zero also in Capanna Presena: “minus” 5 at the survey station at 2,700 meters above sea level; 7 degrees below zero even almost 3,000 meters of the Crozzi Taviela, in the municipality of Pejo.