The first solar community in the country was cultivated on the terrace of Don Rodrigo

Long before the press teams arrived with television cameras, microphones and drones to record the start of operation of the first solar community in Colombia, the one who opened up that possibility was Rodrigo García, a lifelong resident of the La Estrecha sector, in commune 9 of Medellín,

This is how its own protagonist tells it, who has been inhabiting that eastern corner of the city for more than 50 years and who, without knowing it, began to build this community project when at the end of 2020 he accepted an invitation from the Antioquia School of Engineering to install a solar panel on the roof of his house.

“About three years ago, the university made us an offer to put up some solar panels. That this was an experiment to see how solar energy was produced and it had no cost. We agreed to that first benefit and since then we went from paying $80,000 to paying $10,000 a month or, sometimes, absolutely nothing. Due to the good results, they contacted us some time later for the community solar energy pilot plan project and asked us to help them collaborate with the neighbors. Although there were some doubts at the beginning, we were able to move it forward because the block is very united and we persevered”, says Rodrigo García.

This logistics of gathering neighbors to tell them about the project, conjure up the myths and convince them of the benefits of the energy produced with solar panels took months and were some of the challenges that Rodrigo García led during 2022 with the support of the companies that led the project: EPM, the EIA University, ERCO and NEU. Also, it was the moment to agree on difficult decisions such as where the panels would be located and how the profits from what was generated there would be distributed.

In the end, 24 families from the block joined the pilot plan and will receive the benefits derived from the 43 solar panels installed on the roofs of three houses.

Eugenia Duque Mejía, from EPM’s New Solutions department, explained that the project inaugurated at the end of April in the El Salvador neighborhood is very important because the community is the protagonist and because it implies a new, more inclusive way of providing the service:

“It is very relevant because users have access to the use of solar energy without necessarily having the panels on their own roof. It does not matter that each one does not have the purchasing and financial capacity individually, but the kilowatt hour generated with these community panels is cheaper than if it is generated in each individual home. We choose distributed generation and not self-generation, and the energy that is generated is sold to the grid”, says Duque.

The official also explained that in this pilot plan the nearly 3,000 kWh/month that are generated in La Estrecha are sold to the national system, so they become a kind of favorable balance. Then, through a digital platform, they are converted into points that benefit all members of the community with a reduction in their service bill. Although families still do not see it reflected because it has barely been in operation for days, estimates indicate that the reduction could be 15 or 20% of what they currently pay.

Why is it a sui generis project?

José Manuel Restrepo, rector of the EIA University, explained that part of the key to the project involves the construction and use of the social fabric in the neighborhood and a civic culture that is committed to the energy transition: “This is a project that makes history and if we are able to replicate it in other neighborhoods and places in the country, it can be a great milestone. This shows that we have to lower that concept of energy transition that we often place there in the stratosphere and show how it benefits ordinary citizens”.

Maria Elena Rave, another of the residents benefited from the project, said that in addition to the reduction in rates that helps the household economy, in the neighborhood they are proud to have reached an agreement among all so that the resources generated with the panels are redistributed equally.

In addition, he appreciated that the training was very clear and that it is very valuable that each home has a smart meter that allows them to see household consumption in real time to understand how to be more rational in spending and be more aware of caring for that resource.

Beyond the related companies, the solar community pilot had international funding through UCL (University College London) and the Royal Academy of Engineering in the United Kingdom. This allowed technical and technological feasibility and the 24 families that make up the solar community did not have to invest money to participate in the project.