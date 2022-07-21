In order to promote the in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on statistical work and the major decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council on statistical reform and development, and to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with practical actions, according to the Party Central Committee, the State Council Authorized, NBS2022year1The statistical inspection team was stationed in Chongqing a few days ago to carry out the “look back” work of statistical inspectors, and7moon21Day to communicate with the municipal party committee and the municipal government. Mao Youfeng, head of the inspection team and deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics, notified the statistical inspectors of the “look back” and put forward work requirements. Chen Miner, secretary of the municipal party committee, participated in the communication and delivered a speech, and Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, made a report and introduced the relevant situation.

Mao Youfeng pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has attached great importance to statistical work. Opinions on Deepening the Reform of the Statistical Management System to Improve the Authenticity of Statistical Data, “Suggestions on the Punishment and Handling of Persons Responsible for Statistical Violations of Discipline and Law”, “Provisions on Preventing and Punishing Statistical Falsification and Fraudulent Inspectors”, and “Opinions on More Effectively Playing the Role of Statistical Supervision”. These all demonstrate the clear attitude and firm determination of the CPC Central Committee to prevent and punish statistical fraud and falsification. They have pointed out the direction and principles and provided scientific guidelines for improving the authenticity of statistical data and promoting statistical work to better serve the country’s macro-control and scientific decision-making management.Carry out statistical inspections“Looking back” is an important institutional arrangement for thoroughly implementing the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, giving full play to the role of statistical supervision, and promoting statistical modernization and reform, and is a powerful measure to promote the in-depth development of statistical supervision. The statistical inspector’s “look back” will focus on the implementation of the regular statistical inspection and rectification work of the inspected areas and departments, the completion of key rectification tasks, and the construction of a long-term mechanism to supervise and inspect, so as to more effectively play the responsibility of statistical inspectors and promote implementation. The role of the guarantee is to promote all regions and departments to take responsibility for preventing and punishing statistical fraud and falsification, improve the quality of statistical data, maintain the authority of statistical laws and regulations, promote statistical reform and development, and provide a solid statistical guarantee for economic and social development.

Chen Miner said that statistics is an important basic work for economic and social development. General Secretary Xi Jinping has delivered important speeches and made important instructions on statistical work on many occasions, which provides a guide for us to do a good job in statistical work in the new era. Since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Chongqing has conscientiously implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on statistical work, and strengthened the party’s leadership over statistical work. The quality of statistical work has been continuously improved, and the role of statistical supervision has been significantly enhanced. At present, the whole city is focusing on further implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment to Chongqing, earnestly implementing the deployment of the city’s sixth party congress, and striving to maintain a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of national security and public security, and a clean and upright politics. environment, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.Carry out statistical inspections“Looking back” is a powerful impetus to our city’s statistical work.uswill further enhance the political stanceunify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and implement statistical supervision without compromise.“Looking back” on various tasks provides a strong statistical guarantee for the city’s stabilization of the economic market and the promotion of high-quality development.Full support and cooperationstrengthen organizational leadership, consciously accept supervision, implement work requirements, and ensure that the supervision team fully understands and fully grasps the city’s statistical work and the implementation of statistical supervision.Resolutely do a good job of rectificationadhere to problem-oriented, goal-oriented, and result-oriented, strengthen the rule of law in statistics, promote statistical reform and innovation, and continuously improve the quality of statistical work.

It is reported that the National Bureau of Statistics2022year1The statistical inspection team will carry out a period of12Days or so of statistical inspectors “look back”.Establishment of statistical fraud, falsification and other violations of discipline and law during the period of entryReporting phone number:023-63266774;Report mailbox: ChongqingA00156PO Box No.;Report email:[email protected]. Deadline for accepting reports:2022year7moon21Day-8moon1day, the reception time is every morning9：00—12：30,afternoon14：00—18：00。

Relevant responsible comrades of the inspection team, city leaders Chen Mingbo and Luo Lin, and responsible comrades of relevant departments participated in the communication.