Urso: “Leading sector that marks the growth of Made in Italy in the world“

Lollobrigida: “Agriculture and industry united for the Italian brand”

Chaired by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear and by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida, the first Table for the Agro-industry sector was held today at Palazzo Piacentini. Deputy Minister Valentino was also present Valentines the undersecretaries, Fausta Bergamot and Maximus Bitoncirepresentatives of the State-Regions Conference, trade unions and trade associations.

The agro-industry sector, of which Italy is a world leader, is a strategic sector for Made in Italy and for the country. A sector whose prestige is the result of a long process where entrepreneurial innovation, territorial traditions, strategies for the protection and enhancement of the natural and landscape heritage coexist in a perfect balance.

The Table’s main objective is to define a common strategy between companies and government for the future of the supply chain by focusing on investments in product and process innovation to allow the entire sector to be competitive on the markets with respect to the competition.

“Agro-industry marks the growth of Made in Italy in the world” he has declared bear. “Industry leader– has continued – by production of goods, employment, production value, investments and exports. Starting today, together with Masaf, we have launched an ongoing, healthy and constructive dialogue for a supply chain and system policy, the backbone of the new industrial policy on which the Government is working and which the country has been waiting for for decades”.

“Today’s table reassembles the assets of agriculture and industry, which have been divided for decades” – commented Lollobrigida. “To support our businesses, the Meloni Government will work on the competitive advantage of quality and the Italian Brand. We want to open our products to foreign markets, as we did with Albania which represents a bridge to the Balkans. Our aim – he concluded – it is overcoming the entrepreneur-worker dichotomy to produce wealth to be shared fairly”.

In Italy the agro-industry is the first among the sectors engaged in the production of goods, for number of employed (a good 1.4 million), by production value (205 billion euros), by added value (65 billion) and by technical investments (18 billion). Italy is first for quality in Europe for the number of recognized products: as of 2022, there are 319 recognitions between Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) and Traditional Specialty Guaranteed (TSG) and 526 protected designations for the wine sector.

