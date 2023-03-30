Urso: “Central sector. It is necessary to obtain strategic autonomy”

Schillaci: “Useful discussion with stakeholders. Better treatments from innovation”

Chaired by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear and by the Minister of Health, Horace Tell us the first Table for the Pharmaceutical and Biomedical sector was held today at Palazzo Piacentini. Also present were the undersecretaries, Massimo Bitonci and Marcello Gemmato, representatives of pharmaceutical companies, representatives of biomedical companies, representatives of the State-Regions Conference, trade unions and trade associations.

Il pharmaceutical sector has experienced a great transformation in recent years, becoming a strategic sector of primary importance in the framework of national and global industrial policy. In fact, the entire supply chain has launched public investment attraction policies all over the world that are determining location choices for the next 10 years, effectively changing the balance of power between countries and continents.

In this scenario, a profound change towards policies aimed at increasing Italy’s strategic autonomy and actions to increase investments of companies in the sector.

In fact, the table was born from the need to increase investments for health, growth, employment and safety in light of its strategic nature in Italy and in Europe. For this reason it is essential to define a plan industrial policy and the increase in Italy’s attractiveness for investments in the sector.

“Today the pharmaceutical industry – commented Urso – it is central and strategic on a global scale. We must develop investments in the sector and attract new ones and make the best use of the tools we have. Italian industrial policy – has continued – must be in step. The pandemic has taught us how important the pharmaceutical industry is and how necessary it is to achieve strategic autonomy over research and procurement. Because of this – concluded the Minister – coordination between the health system and the industrial system is important”.

“It is a very important table – Minister Schillaci explained – from innovation in the pharmacological and pharmaceutical fields can come new treatments for the sick, as has been demonstrated above all in the period we have just experienced. A comparison with all the stakeholders in the sector will therefore be very useful”.

The pharmaceutical industry in Italy has more than 235 companies with at least 10 employees and represents one of the main poles at European and world level. In the centre-north there are 87% of the enterprises and 91% of the workers. The top 5 regions in terms of employees are Lombardy (24,000 direct employees, 53,000 with direct suppliers), Lazio (13,000 direct employees, 29,000 with direct suppliers), Tuscany (7,000 direct employees, 16,000 with direct suppliers ), Emilia Romagna (5 thousand direct employees, 11 thousand with direct suppliers) and Veneto (5 thousand direct employees, 10 thousand with direct suppliers).

Photo gallery