THE FIRST TECNAM AIRCRAFT ASSEMBLY PLANT IS INSTALLED IN MINGA GUAZÚ « cde News

MINGA GUAZÚ (special envoy) At the Guaraní airport in Minga Guazú, Alto Paraná, the first aircraft assembly factory for executive purposes, transportation, recreation, and passenger planes is being set up. The assembly work carried out by Aero Shop, whose trade name is Aeropar, finished in June; They are Italian aircraft that have represented the manufacturer Tecnam for two years.

“We represent an Italian brand called Tecnam, which has been on the market for 75 years; We bring by container and assemble in our company at the Guaraní airport. A week ago we received a visit from the delegation from Italy”, said Mohammad Awad, one of the partners of Aero Shop.

Aeropar is the exclusive distributor for the Paraguayan territory of Tecnam aircraft. “We have already assembled 11 aircraft and by the end of the year we plan to assemble six more,” he said. Aero Shop was founded in 2017 with the aim of providing state-of-the-art technological products related to general and executive aviation.

“Our company presents itself as a technological company and is already a reference in aeronautics at a regional and national level. We have a hangar with facilities considered to be of an international level,” he said. Aeropar is located at SGES – Guaraní Hangar Minga Guazú International Airport.

The firm receives the aircraft in containers from Italy. They come 70% armed and the remaining 30% is completed in the country with national labor. “Our goal for the future is to have 30% from Italy and complete 70% in Paraguay, and thus have a product made in Paraguay,” he said.

The company will become the main distributor of this aircraft in the Southern Cone. The start-up was activated taking advantage of the tax exemptions for the import of aeronautical spare parts, the maquila law and the good investment climate of the country to assemble, provide technical support, maintenance and sell to the entire region and the world. It currently employs 20 people, including technicians, mechanics and pilots.

“The objective of our company is to be an international reference in everything that involves aeronautical services, ranging from a workshop, school, air taxi, manufacturing and sales of new, state-of-the-art aircraft with the unique concept of a dealership, where businessmen and interested parties can have their turnkey aircraft, when they normally wait one to three years to receive it,” he highlighted.

Tecnam is an Italian aircraft manufacturer located in Capua, Italy. Its main activities are the manufacture of parts for other aircraft manufacturers and the manufacture of its own line of aircraft. Through 65 distributors, to date, it has sold more than 7,500 units worldwide, being the third largest manufacturer of general aviation aircraft in the world.

Tecnam emerged in 1948, first with the Partenavia brand, by the brothers Giovanni and Luigi Pascale, just the same year that they saw their first design built: the Partenavia Astore. Today it has become one of the world‘s leading ultralight and general aviation brands.

In addition, it promotes sustainability by having electronic injection engines, which allows it to be one of the most efficient on the market. It is known internationally for its low rate of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere (may reach -60% compared to other aircraft of a similar size). The parts and models are already made in the Aero Shop factory.

After several years of leadership in two and four-seater sports aircraft, Tecnam launched its first 11-seater passenger transport aircraft, the Tecnam P2012 Traveler, on the market in 2020, after two years of managing the corresponding European and North American certifications.

