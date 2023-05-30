The first territorial groups are born – Movimento 5 Stelle

The 5 Star Movement is embarking on a path to strengthen its presence in the territories and set up a political action that moves from constant listening to the needs of local communities in order to promote bottom-up initiatives to concretely improve people’s living conditions.

This process, which immediately promised to be complex, today marks a first important step: around 80 Territorial Groups (the first to be approved and others will follow in the coming weeks), are authorized to meet to elaborate proposals and solicit solutions regarding the life of the communities of reference. This project has already involved over 20,000 people who – day after day – will try to refine practices of “active citizenship”, overcoming the disaffection that many citizens show towards politics, now seen as incapable of taking charge of the destiny of a community or even just to find solutions for the well-being of all and not for the benefit of a few.

This process will mark a radical change in our history. However, there must be no misunderstandings: the territorial groups will not be the places where our political force will celebrate empty liturgiesas is the case in traditional parties. These will be moments of confrontation in which our idea of ​​”active citizenship” will materialize, in which citizens will be called upon to consciously exercise their rights and to send us ideas and proposals to pursue political action that is ever closer to the real needs of citizens. of all citizens, without exception.

I thank Paola Taverna, Deputy Vice-President with responsibility for the territories, and all the members of the Committee for Territorial Relations for the great preparatory work carried out to give life to these first territorial Groups. Their work will continue because dozens of other territorial groups will leave in the coming weeksmaking this new initiative capillary.

The territorial coordinators, once they have received the official communication of approval, may proceed to convene their respective assemblies for the election of the representatives of the territorial groups.

We are ready to write this new page in the history of the 5 Star Movement, full of passion, participation and collective commitment.

Good job everyone, always on the right side!

TERRITORIAL GROUPS APPROVED ON MAY 30, 2023 Download