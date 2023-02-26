A company active in the restructuring of industrial plants and machinery, in the plastics sector mainly injection molding presses, SLM, acronym for Second Life Machinery, will participate for the first time at Mecspe (BolognaFiere, 29-31 March), where will offer the X series satellite injectors.

These are hydraulic handling solutions with capacities, in the case of polystyrene processing, from 12 g to 1.7 kg, which can be installed at 90° parallel to the original injector of the press or vertically directly on the mold or on an external support.

This range is enriched by the electric version called Xe, which will be presented in combination with a medium-sized electric rotary table (RX series), all moved by latest generation controllers for management, even remotely, of settings, alarms and data transfer in terms of Industry 4.0.