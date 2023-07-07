The ‘first’ truck from Russia reached Pakistan under the TIR Convention

A truck of goods reached Pakistan from Russia under the Transport International Routes (TIR) ​​Convention via Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to Torkham Customs officials, this is the first truck to come under TIR.

Afnan Khan, Appraisal Additional Collector of Peshawar Customs said that this truck full of gram has come from Russia through Torkham land border and a ceremony was organized in Torkham in which customs officials also participated.

He said that ‘TIR is an international transit system which Pakistan has also signed and this agreement has been in force since 2017. Under this, goods come from other countries, but this truck has arrived from Russia for the first time.

What is the TIR Convention?

The TIR Convention is an international agreement on road transport under which imports and exports are carried out by road between different countries without hindrance.

Citrus food was imported from Pakistan to Russia for the first time in 2021 under the supervision of the United Nations.

According to the European Union, TIR agreement has been signed by 66 countries till 2020 and under this agreement, imports and exports are done by road between different countries.

Under this agreement, all imports and exports are organized by the International Road Transport Union and trucks are given a special permit.

National customs documents are not required under this convention.

According to the United Nations, there is no physical inspection of cargo containers or trucks under this convention at the land border because these vehicles have already passed through the security stages.

This truck of white gram from Russia has been exported to Pakistan by a company called ‘Best Trans Private Limited’.

According to company director Shakib Ali Rabbani, ‘Imports and exports between Pakistan and Russia have been done before but under this agreement this is the first shipment that has reached Pakistan.

According to Shahid Hussain, vice president of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce, this is a positive development. “There should be more opportunities for industrialists to promote transit trade.”

According to the Trade Development Authority, in 2020, Pakistan imported goods worth 337 billion dollars from Russia, while exports worth 231 billion dollars were sent to Russia.

Among these imports, 48% were grains and 23% were vegetables. Similarly, 16 percent of imported goods from Russia included mineral fuel and mineral oil.

