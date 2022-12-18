News from Zhejiang Online, December 18 (Reporter Chen Lei)On the afternoon of December 18, Zhejiang Province held the 123rd press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Economic and social development related situation, and answer questions from reporters.

Chen Zhonghui, executive deputy director of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group Office and deputy secretary-general of the provincial government, introduced that the current epidemic situation in Zhejiang has three main characteristics: First, nearly 80% of the infected population has become young and middle-aged, and although vulnerable groups such as “old and young” It only accounts for 7.4%, but experts judge that as the epidemic develops, it will gradually increase in the future. Second, more than 98% of the cases were mild and asymptomatic, and there were no severe cases or deaths. The third is that the popular strains are mainly Omicron BA.5.2 and BF.7, and no strains such as XBB and BQ.1 have been found yet.

According to the calculations of multiple epidemic research models at home and abroad, the first wave of epidemics in Zhejiang is expected to peak around mid-January next year, and the possibility of an earlier arrival cannot be ruled out.