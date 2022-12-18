The first wave of the epidemic in Zhejiang is expected to reach its peak around mid-January

Zhejiang News Client On December 18, Zhejiang held the 123rd press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Medical experts from the First Hospital of Zhejiang University introduced the overall promotion of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

The current epidemic situation in our province mainly presents three characteristics:

First, nearly 80% of the infected population has become young and middle-aged. Although vulnerable groups such as the “old and the young” account for only 7.4%, experts judge that as the epidemic develops, it will gradually increase in the future.

Second, more than 98% of the cases were mild and asymptomatic, and there were no severe cases or deaths.

The third is that the popular strains are mainly Omicron BA.5.2 and BF.7, and no strains such as XBB and BQ.1 have been found yet.

According to the calculations of multiple epidemic research models at home and abroad, the first wave of epidemics in our province is expected to reach its peak around mid-January next year. This period also coincides with the Lunar New Year, and the epidemic will spread rapidly with population movement. In order to scientifically and accurately respond to the upcoming peak, try to extend the peak, effectively cut the peak, and cross the peak smoothly, to achieve the goal of “health protection and severe disease prevention”, and effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development. At this stage, we should mainly do the following five aspects work.

1. Optimizing nucleic acid testing and inspection policies

We advocate “don’t do nucleic acid if it is not necessary, and don’t check nucleic acid certificate if it is not necessary”. For the convenience of the masses, party and government agencies, enterprises and institutions at all levels in the province take the lead in no longer checking nucleic acid certificates; all medical institutions, except for newly admitted patients and accompanying staff, no longer check negative nucleic acid certificates; personnel gathering activities , except for important meetings and events, nucleic acid testing is no longer required.

In order to facilitate nucleic acid testing for people who really need it, we require all parts of the province to maintain the same layout, scale, and efficiency of existing convenient nucleic acid sampling points. In general, the number of nucleic acid sampling points in the province remains at more than 17,000. At the same time, social sampling points and hospitals above the second level are required to provide single-tube nucleic acid sampling services to meet the needs of the masses to the greatest extent.

When the epidemic strikes, protecting susceptible groups is the focus of prevention and control. Therefore, we require that key places such as nursing homes, welfare homes, primary and secondary schools, and childcare institutions continue to check negative nucleic acid certificates. “And other vulnerable groups. In addition, we adhere to the risk management of key populations, and continue to carry out normal nucleic acid testing for medical personnel, takeaway couriers, taxi drivers, etc., to effectively reduce the risk of epidemic transmission.

2. Improving medical treatment capabilities

In the face of the coming peak of the epidemic, we have established and improved a hierarchical and classified diagnosis and treatment system to accelerate the improvement of medical treatment capabilities. Accelerate the expansion of fever clinics in accordance with the requirements of setting up as much as possible, opening as much as possible, and opening clinics 24 hours a day. As of December 17, the province has opened 390 fever clinics in medical institutions above the second level, and set up 1,272 fever clinics at the grassroots level. More than 90% of townships (streets) have been covered. The beds and ICU beds of designated hospitals and sub-designated hospitals in the province have exceeded the national standard, ensuring that all receivables are collected and treated. In order to further improve the treatment capacity, all shelter hospitals will continue to be retained, and will be upgraded in accordance with the standards of sub-designated hospitals to ensure the treatment needs of ordinary patients with new crowns. At the same time, in order to alleviate the pressure of offline medical treatment, Hangzhou and other places have innovatively opened Internet hospitals. People in need can consult and seek medical treatment online, effectively diverting the pressure of fever clinics. In the community, we require the formation of distribution teams to provide timely purchasing services for the elderly, disabled and other home-based medical personnel with medicines and daily necessities. Now the medical staff are working very hard and their work tasks are very heavy. Here I also appeal to the general public to understand, support and cooperate with their work, and use practical actions to cheer for the angels in white.

3. Strengthen the reserve and supply of key materials

In response to the difficulty of purchasing medicines reported by many people, we have focused on strengthening the production, storage and supply of anti-epidemic materials such as anti-virus, heat-clearing and detoxifying Chinese patent medicines, antigen reagents, and other anti-epidemic materials, and promoted relevant enterprises to work at full capacity, increase production capacity, and increase drug production. and supply, among which the daily production capacity of antigen detection reagents has increased from 7.8 million servings last week to the current 13.71 million servings, and is expected to increase to 25 million servings by the end of the month; 40,000 boxes, and the production capacity of related key drugs is expected to further increase before the end of the month. In order to achieve accurate distribution of materials, the provincial economic and information department dynamically monitors the shortage of medical materials in the market, dispatches the production of key enterprises and key varieties, and focuses on ensuring the needs of the province, especially medical institutions. At the same time, resolutely crack down on behaviors that disrupt the market and harm the interests of the people, such as hoarding and wanton price increases, and make every effort to ensure the basic medicine and epidemic prevention needs of the people.

4. Strengthen health promotion and guidance

Under the current epidemic situation, we advocate “vaccine for all people and wear masks for all people” and “no sampling without symptoms and no medication for asymptomatic people”. A good atmosphere for people to exercise and enhance their physique. By releasing authoritative information in a timely and accurate manner, strengthening popular science education and psychological counseling, and guiding the masses to have a more rational understanding of the optimization and adjustment of prevention and control measures, effectively dispelling tension and panic. Especially in response to the doubts of the masses, we will release authoritative information in a timely manner to resolve doubts; we will promptly clarify and rectify some rumors and false rumors, and effectively maintain normal social order.

5. Coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development

The purpose of epidemic prevention and control is to protect the health and safety of the people and economic and social development. In accordance with the requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development, we strive to organically combine health care and severe disease prevention with maintaining stability and promoting development. run. Adhere to risk research and judgment and response plans, resolutely prevent secondary problems and extreme events, effectively maintain social stability, boost market confidence, serve high-quality economic development, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and better coordinate development and Safety, to ensure that all aspects of this year come to an end smoothly, and next year’s economic and social development will open a new chapter.

Some of the above-mentioned measures focus on optimization and adjustment, and some focus on strengthening management. The purpose is to maximize the protection of vulnerable groups such as the “old and the young”, try our best to delay the arrival of the peak of infection, flatten the peak of infection, and protect the epidemic to the greatest extent. safety and health of the people. One day late and one less person is a victory. In the next step, we will pay close attention to the development of the epidemic situation and the actual needs of the people, further optimize and improve the epidemic prevention and control measures, comprehensively improve the response capabilities such as medical treatment and community support, and carefully protect the lives, health and safety of the people, and work together with the people of the province to resolutely Win the people’s war against the epidemic.