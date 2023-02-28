At the national level, 45 resumes were submitted for the position of General Manager of the FNC. Until next March 8, the evaluation of the profiles will be carried out. Union leaders assure that it is a good opportunity for the department.

Free of political overtones, said Jorge Alberto Posada Saldarriaga, president of the Steering Committee of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, that the election of the next General Manager of the most important union entity in the country will be held.

In an exclusive dialogue for the Diario del Huila, the President pointed out regarding the guarantee that coffee growers in the department and throughout Colombia have, that said election will not be permeated by the regional or national political “lever”.

“All of us who have a seat on the Steering Committee are coffee growers and we are always looking for the well-being of the coffee grower. For this reason, it is always a question of whether the election of this list is by consensus or by unanimity of the Steering Committee, which would ensure that the candidates that are proposed for election to the National Coffee Congress, are a very good candidate. shortlisted and that it is also free of political overtones”, pointed out Posada Saldarriaga.

The candidates opitas

At the national level, it was established that at the close of February 23, 45 resumes were historically filed to replace the outgoing Manager, Roberto Vélez Vallejo, who resigned after the request of President Gustavo Petro, in the last National Coffee Congress.

Meanwhile, for the case and representation of the department, Diario del Huila learned that five resumes were filed, of which four profiles have already been made public and one has not been made official.

The first candidate is Edwin Valencia Rodríguez, who is a native of the municipality of La Plata, son of the renowned merchant Albertano Valencia Falla. Valencia, is currently a director at Floval Group Inv. – Colombia and he has more than 18 years of professional experience, he also speaks English, Portuguese and Spanish.

The second candidate is Fernando Vargas López, current Manager of the Departmental Cooperative of Huila Coffee Growers, Cadefihuila. Luis Mauricio Rivera Vargas, Manager of the Cooperativa Central de Caficultores del Huila, Coocentral and former commercial director of Agrovelca, also adds to the list.

Meanwhile, Germán Alberto Bahamón, who is the current General Manager of Apple Colombia, also applied for the union position. Bahamón Jaramillo is a professional in agro-industrial production engineering and has 20 years of experience in multinational and national companies.

Unofficially, it was learned that apparently the fifth and last candidate from Huila, for the most important position in coffee growing, would be Rey Ariel Borbón Ardila, consultant in rural development and environmental sustainability, he is an agricultural engineer from the Surcolombiana University, it should also be remembered that Borbón had run for national office in June 2015, replacing Luis Genaro Muñoz, but was not nominated.

regional opportunity

Coffee production estimated at 3.7 billion pesos is concentrated in the department of Huila (data from the Departmental Committee for 2022), and according to figures from the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia for the previous year, a harvest of 2,703,738 bags of coffee was achieved. excellent of 60 kg.

It is also estimated according to the Committee that in the near future the renovation of 17 thousand hectares of coffee will be achieved, as well as lowering the age of coffee growing, from 5.5 years to 5.2 years, to generate greater productivity.

These are some of the figures that continue to consolidate the department as the largest producer nationwide, a job that, according to the President of the Departmental Committee of Coffee Growers, Roberto Achicué Ome, is an opportunity to achieve Management.

“Until today the information we have is that there are 45 candidates from all over the country and from Huila, there are five people who registered,” adding that this is an occasion for the department.

“I think it will be a very important opportunity for our department since there has never been a Manager from Huila. It is a good opportunity, we are also in a good moment and we have some people who are very prepared to reach the shortlist, people who have experience in the private sector and private industry,” Achicué Ome indicated for this media outlet.

national weight

Previously, it has been established that there are two strong candidates at the national level, who have already been supported by different coffee committees, and among which the profile of the current President of the Colombian American Chamber of Commerce, María Claudia Lacouture, who also stands out. She has served as Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism and was president of ProColombia, and led actions as Manager of the Colombia Es Pasión Campaign, Vice President of Country Image and Tourism Manager of the former Proexport in the United States.

To this is added the resume of Felipe Robayo, former commercial manager of the Federation of coffee growers between 2015 and 2017, and who is said to have the support of coffee growers in the department of Nariño.

coffee calendar

According to Posada Saldarriaga, after receiving the resumes of the 45 applicants, these documents will go through the process of verifying compliance with the requirements, where the analysis of the resumes, the documentary supports and the annexes that will be carried out. correspond in order to review compliance with the established requirements.

Subsequently, on March 9, the evaluation of the resumes will be carried out before the Steering Committee, where the resumes received will be gathered and evaluated and a maximum of 10 resumes will be selected based on the criteria.

Meanwhile, the selection of the shortlist will take place between March 13 and 17. There the National Committee, which is the coordination body for coffee policy between the union and the Government, is currently made up of representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Commerce and the National Planning Directorate, plus the 15 members of the Committee.

In addition to voting, the shortlists require 13 votes to be elected. “National Committee members: 19. Votes required: 13, that is, with a mathematical equation 2/3= 12.6.

Subsequently, between March 21 and 31, the presentation of proposals and programs will take place, where the shortlisted candidates will present their roadmaps to the 15 departmental committees. There the FNC will establish the schedule and the rules of presentation.

“And then the Extraordinary Coffee Congress will begin, which will be on April 18, where the election of the new Manager of the Federation will take place, who will be present for the centenary of the Federation of Coffee Growers,” concluded the President of the Steering Committee.

The ‘Centenary Manager’ to which the President alludes has been established among the principles and criteria that govern the call to the Management, and that is that since the Federation will be 100 years old in 2027, the union has established that the person who will be chosen in this opportunity will be named in this way.

In addition, it has been specified that its primary goal will be to improve the quality of life of coffee growers, “as well as administer the National Coffee Fund from the trade union and business points of view. He will be in charge of projecting Colombian coffee growing within the principles and challenges of the modern world, including national and international measures to ensure the prosperity of coffee growers, adaptation and mitigation of climate change, ensuring the sustainability of coffee growing in environmental, social and economic, maintain and promote the quality and market of Colombian coffee, and the achievement of cooperation resources to ensure the maintenance of public coffee goods, among others”.

clear accounts

From the union it has been established, under article 15 that the Congress that will have under its responsibility, the election of the replacement of Roberto Vélez, where it will deliberate validly with the presence of the majority of its delegates.

The decisions will be adopted with the favorable vote of the majority of votes that make up Congress, that is, the respective departmental delegation will have the number of votes that corresponds to the participation of the respective department in the total national coffee production, this with respect to the production figures for the corresponding coffee year, which are issued by the Technical Management.

To this end, it has been established that the votes of each departmental delegation must be cast uniformly, which means that they will be in the same and unique direction. For this fact, it has been established that the respective delegation by majority must determine the direction of its vote in regards to the short list. In addition, in the case of the department of Huila, this will be announced by President Achicué, since it has been established that it is this figure who is responsible for expressing the vote of his delegation.

