The five levels of penetration of the Metastasis Case

In less than three decades, the Ecuador has become the sanctuary of transnational organized crime. The inefficiency and complicity of different governments facilitated the penetration of criminal structures and they adapted to coexist at their service.

The organized crime structures, before settling in a country, study it. Little by little, Ecuador met the requirements: highly permeable borders, rampant corruption, facilities for money laundering, buying of consciences – especially at the high levels of justice operators. The country, as a plus, has a dollarized economy.

Organized crime began its penetration after the mercury or balloon effect, which began in the new century. And to do so, it has used five types of strategies to destroy the structure of the State:

Penetration of the government establishment, through the electoral processes, with the purchase of conscience of candidates for different dignities. Organized crime invests large amounts of money to position its future figureheads for a position in public office, and then demand that they return the favor with contracts that allow them to launder money from drug trafficking or other related crimes.

Penetration of the control establishments, with the infiltration of police, military, customs, airport, prison control, financial analysis unit structures, etc. Its purpose is to obtain quick and prior information on operations or actions by law enforcement forces against them.

Penetration of justice operators, It is the most important for the leaders and leaders of organized crime. By buying the conscience of judges and prosecutors, they ensure their operability and the impunity of their actions. A palpable example is the Metastasis case, with the serious implications of corruption and compromise of senior judicial officials.

Penetration of the national financial systemCorruption and serious levels of money laundering, permanently injected into the national financial system, weaken the State’s economy. In our country, from one day to the next, businessmen appear with large amounts of money who set up countless businesses without adequate financial investigation of the origin of the capital.

Penetration of the social classAt this stage, organized crime is almost consolidated on the national stage and begins recruiting citizens, in exchange for money, threats or drugs, to consolidate territorial spaces – called sanctuaries – where they impose criminal governance. In these areas, criminal organizations displace public forces and state institutions and assume territorial government. There they impose vaccines and extortion on the population, in full view and patience of state organizations that look on with indifference and complicity.

The Metastasis operation, carried out by a brave Attorney General, is an example of the level of penetration of organized crime in all state functions and institutions, in a society that is taking leaps and bounds towards being a failed State.

