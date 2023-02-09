Esteban Restrepo, who was the manager of Gustavo Petro’s campaign in Antioquia and coordinator of the Antioquia-Nación connection, asked the President to include the project of the five Metrocables for the Aburrá Valleycampaign promise.

The development plan “Colombia world potential of life” was settled yesterday in the congress of the republic to be discussed by the different benches. It is a development plan that contemplates an investment of 1,154 billion pesos for the four-year period, of which Antioquia receives 96.8 billion pesos for its projects.

The current director of the Independientes movement Esteban Restrepo trilled on his twitter account thanking President Gustavo Petro for the investment in the department of Antioquia, but also formally requested through a letter that:

“In front of thousands of citizens on April 8, 2022, you, Mr. President, as a candidate, promised the Antioqueños that you would work to strengthen the Metro. Later, on May 31, when the second electoral round was approaching, from your twitter promised to bring five metrocables to the north of Medellín”. Therefore, with surprise it was possible to identify that this project is not found in the first draft of our National Development Plan which is transcendental for the mobility of people in the Metropolitan Area”.

For that reason, Esteban Restrepo requested on behalf of the people of Antioquia that this project be included in the National Development Plan which, if carried out, will benefit many citizens of the Aburrá Valley and will contribute very positively to reducing the emission of greenhouse gases.

The Antioquia projects approved by Petro in the National Development Plan

It is worth mentioning that some of the projects that were included in the development plan for Antioquia were:

The expansion of José María Córdova airport and construction of second runway. The Construction of the River Train Construction of dual carriageways: -Hoyo Rico-Yarumal-Caucasia – Puerto Triunfo-Medellín

Also This contemplates the purchase of productive land in the middle Magdalena to deliver it to the peasants and the strengthening of tourist territories of peace. It is worth mentioning that the letter will also be extended to the bench of the Congress of the Republic so that in the midst of the discussion of this national development plan, the five metrocables for the Aburrá valley can be put on the table for discussion.