Gabriel García Márquez, born a March 6, 1927 in Aracataca, Magdalena, was one of the largest 20th century writers and one of the fathers of the ‘Latin American Boom’. Thanks to his literary and journalistic career, he obtained the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982.

THE PYLON brings a list of five books by the creator of ‘Macondo‘ that every Colombian should read.

One Hundred Years of Solitude (1967)

This list could not start with another book that was not one hundred years of solitude. Considered as the consecration of Gabriel García Márquez as an author and writer on an international level, recognizing himself as a great exponent of the magical realism and the ‘Latin American boom’.

This novel was written by Gabo in one of his worst financial moments in 1967meaning a before and after for the author due to the great reception that the work had.

breaking latest news of a Death Foretold (1981)

This work published by Gabriel García Márquez in 1981is inspired by real case of a murdered man in a Colombian town in 1951. breaking latest news of a death announced tells the story of a crime that, although everyone knew, no one dared to avoid.

It is strongly influenced by Gabo’s journalistic facet and falls within the category of detective novel.

The colonel has no one to write to him (1961)

This was the second novel published by Gabriel García Márquez and it became one of the fundamental texts of his bibliography. It was launched on the market in 1961 and Gabo considered it his best work at the time.

It tells the story of a colonel who goes to the port every morning waiting for the pension for his services in the Thousand Days War and lives with his wife in a Colombian town in the midst of increasing poverty.

Tale of a Castaway (1970)

This work was written by Gabo in 1970 after carefully listening to the story of Luis Alejandro Velasco, who embarked from Mobile, Alabama (United States), on the ship Caldaswhich sank in 1955 forcing him to spend ten days surviving on the high seas.

This novel also has characteristic features of the journalism of Gabriel García Márquezafter spending several months carrying out an investigation around a curious event that shocked all of Colombia.

Love in the Time of Cholera (1985)

This novel was published in the year 1985 by Gabo, who called it his favorite novel. This is because the story told is that of the author’s parents, used as a source of inspiration for the romance of Fermina Daza, married to the doctor Juvenal Urbino, and Florentino Ariza.

Like most of Gabriel García Márquez’s books, it was a complete success and had a film adaptation in 2007 gracias a Mike Newell.

JORGE PEÑARANDA / THE PYLON.