“The Flash” arrives in Salvadoran theaters – Diario La Página

On Tuesday night the premiere of one of the most anticipated films of the year took place: The Flash, at Cinemark, where the companies of Grupo Órbita (DIARIO LA PÁGINA, Órbita TV and Órbita 95.3 FM) could be present accompanying the event.

The privileged spectators gradually arrived at Cinemark at the La Gran Vía shopping center, being received by Adriana Lungo, representative of Warner Bros. Picture in El Salvador, and Adriana Padilla, market manager of Cienemark, who talked about the surprises contained in the film.

Different brands, media and content generators were present at the premiere to provide their assessments of the film and of course the Órbita media group. The atmosphere was set by El Reino de la Música de Órbita, with live mixes by Kev Dj. injecting the youthful touch to the event.

The Flash is a superhero film based on the comic, starring Ezra Miller, who acts as Barry Allen and Garry Allen, as well as Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antie Traue, Sasha Calle and Ben Affleck.

Without spoiling it, Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which brings unintended consequences.

The Flash will be released worldwide on June 15, after multiple delays caused by director changes, the covid-19 pandemic, and other post-production setbacks.