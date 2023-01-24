CCTV news: Today (January 24) is the third day of the Lunar New Year, and the flavor of the new year is strong. During the Spring Festival, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Sichuan and other places are decorated with lanterns and festoons. Under the night, the lights are radiant and beautiful. In Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and other places, local fireworks shows were also held to make the festive atmosphere more intense.

Inner Mongolia: Ambilight Celebrates the New Year with Beautiful Night in Kangbashi District

As night falls and the lanterns come on, the lights in Kangbashi District, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia are brightly lit. The lanterns of different shapes change brilliant colors. The lighting landscape of buildings on both sides of the road is magnificent. The charming night is full of festive and festive atmosphere.



Jincheng, Shanxi: Lanterns imply prosperous and colorful lights to illuminate Xinfu’s life

In the urban area of ​​Jincheng City, Shanxi Province, colorful lights with different shapes create a strong festive atmosphere. The red lanterns imply prosperity, and the wheat field lantern group entrusts the yearning for a good harvest. Many citizens admired the lanterns and took pictures, wishing their best wishes for the new year.



Chengdu, Sichuan: Lantern Festival on the Jinjiang River to welcome the New Year



In the Dongmen Wharf section of the Jinjiang River in Chengdu, Sichuan, the tea house built along the river overflows with the fragrance of tea. Handicrafts such as handmade lanterns and traditional windmills are widely welcomed. People take a cruise on the Jinjiang River at night, and they can also participate in interactive drama-style performances, immerse themselves in understanding Tianfu culture, and feel the charm of Chengdu.



Zhuhai, Guangdong: Residents of Zhuhai and Macao enjoy fireworks together

In Zhuhai, Guangdong, fireworks lit up the night sky of Haojiang River, sending New Year blessings to the residents of Zhuhai and Macao. The golden fireworks are ever-changing and beautiful, attracting citizens to watch them.



Ningbo, Zhejiang: Iron Flower Dance, Fire Dragon, Fireworks, Trees and Silver Flowers to Celebrate the New Year



In Ningbo, Zhejiang, people made iron flowers, danced fire dragons, and set off fireworks. Groups and strings of fireworks bloomed in the sky, dazzling. People gather from all directions to celebrate the festival.



Nanchang, Jiangxi: Drone light show and fireworks light up the night sky



In Nanchang, Jiangxi, 1,000 drones soared into the sky, changing various shapes in the air. Not far away, bright fireworks lit up the night sky. In the intertwined time and space of light and shadow, people’s faces were filled with happiness and joy, and everyone raised their mobile phones to record this beautiful moment.