The next flight, with 50 migrants on board, was already scheduled for the next few weeks. But, as the first consequence of the halt to the redistribution pact that was painstakingly restarted in June, Paris immediately blocked it.

Not that the numbers of relocations of these first four months were significant (far from it), but certainly the growing adhesions to a mechanism of automatic redistribution in Europe of people landed in coastal countries, was the first stone, defined by the European Commissioner for Internal affairs Ylva Johansson a “historic agreement”, of that more general European Pact for Immigration and Asylum on which the 27 member states are still very far from finding an agreement that allows, in practice, the overcoming of the Dublin regulation …