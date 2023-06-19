The flow rate of Dokuzsele Stream has increased in Uşak! 3 houses were evacuated – Current News

04:35

The flow rate of Dokuzsele Stream has increased in Uşak! 3 houses evacuated

Servant‘facing with a downpour passing through the city center Dokuzsele Stream3 houses were evacuated as a precaution due to the increase in the flow rate of . Due to the downpour, which has been effective throughout the city since the evening hours, the streams overflowed and some houses and workplaces were flooded. passing through the city center Dokuzsele StreamDue to the increase in the flow rate, floods occurred in places. Three houses on the edge of the stream in Aybey Mahallesi, Third Okan Sokak, were evacuated as a precaution. Fields, barns and gardens in Banaz, Sivaslı districts and some villages connected to the center were also flooded, and landslides occurred on some village roads. Villages affected by floods Uşak Governorship Special Provincial Administration crews were directed. landslides The roads that were closed due to flooding were opened by teams, and the flooded streams were intervened with construction machinery.

Small cattle stuck in the flooded barn in Gökçedal village of the center were rescued by the gendarmerie teams. Uşak Governor Turan Ergun, Uşak Mayor Mehmet Çakın, Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Senior Colonel Fahri Semiz, Provincial Police Chief Ayhan Karaduman, Uşak Governorship Special Provincial Administration Secretary General Ertan Keleş and AFAD Uşak Provincial Director Burak Edin and explored the Dokuzsele Stream region. Ergün, who received information about the studies, Security and Emergencies Coordination Center (GAMER) In his statement, he said that with the precipitation that has been effective since the evening hours, the highest precipitation in the city has fallen to the town of Banaz with 47 kilograms. Noting that 51 notifications were received at the 112 Emergency Call Center, Ergün said, “44 of them are from the center and the others are from the villages. 46 of these notifications are flooding in houses, workplaces, houses, barns. ‘ All of these reports were responded to by our relevant teams. We also visited the field with our relevant managers. Thankfully, there has been no negativity so far. We do not have any trapped citizens. All of the animals left in the barns due to flooding were rescued.” said.

Pointing out that the flow of the Dokuzsele Stream, which passes through the city center, has increased, Ergün continued as follows:

the flow of the river DSİ and our municipal officials will follow up until morning. There is a slight expansion of the water in Aybey District. On the Third Okan Sokak, we evacuated 3 houses as a precaution. The family living in a house went to their relatives, saying that they had a place to stay. We placed our other friends in the Kayaağıl Thermal Facilities of the Uşak Municipality. All our teams in the districts and in the city center continue their work in the field. Fortunately, there does not appear to be any problem that we cannot overcome at the moment. Uşak Mayor Mehmet Çakın also stated that the teams immediately intervened in the points where the puddles occur in the city center and stated that all the teams were on the field from the first moment. Stating that the teams continue to drain the water in the workplaces and houses without interruption, Çakın said, “We will have completed the water drainage works with our teams throughout the night. We will continue our work with vigilance with all our teams.

