Starting at 6:30 pm this Thursday, the main headquarters of the French Alliance in Valledupar will be dressed in yellow with the collective exhibition ‘flower of the canaguate Led by the plastic artist from Cesar José Luis Molina Torres who will be accompanied by five other artists from the region.

The presentation of these works, which reflect their title, are adorned in an artistic style that sends a global message from the city of Valledupar to the world.

“Through the artistic they capture all the facets of their inspiration in that special environment that we have in the region, where we are adorned by the Serranía del Perijá, our Sierra Nevada, of Valledupar…they express, through their art, in a global and universal way, thus giving a message to the world from Valledupar, of their art adorned and developed through the inspiration of the cañaguate flower”, explained, in dialogue with EL PILÓN, Clemente Arturo Quintero Castro, founder and president of the French Alliance of Valledupar, who also thanked the Casa Arte Foundation in the capital of Cesar for its support.

This collective exhibition is carried out, as Quintero explained, with the purpose of gathering artistic material to hold an exhibition of artists from Valledupar and El Cesar next year in Paris “as a sample of what we are”.

José Luis Molina Torres is a Master of Plastic Arts from the Universidad del Atlántico and cultural manager with the Casa Arte Foundation. He has participated in traveling collective exhibitions and individual exhibitions at national and international levelin countries like Brazil and Argentina.

MORE EXHIBITORS

In addition to Molina Torres, who leads the exhibition, will be Jose Anibal Moya Dazavisual plastic artist from the School of Fine Arts of Cartagena de Indias, resident in Valledupar, who works at the Popular University of Cesar as a professor in the area of ​​Plastic Arts at the Faculty of Fine Arts Bachelor of Art, Folklore and Culture.

Also Ricardo Gonzalez Pallares, who recreates with his paintings the folklore and culture of the peoples. Stains, dripping and other painting resources action make this artist, the experience itself through color, shapes and content, represented in the cultural of this region. His theme is characterized by being representative of these places in the tropics, which makes him an artist who stands out his own vision of the Caribbean.

Ricardo González, one of the exhibitors.

Likewise, it will be John Arias, plastic artist born in Valledupar with many exhibitions from 1991 to date nationally and internationally, being a figurative painter. His work is characterized by being autobiographical.

With them, jorge serrano, who in his artistic works has covered the theme of identity, Afro-Colombianity, contradictions of the human that manifests itself in the search for freedom and the expression of what is different. He has used a diversity of techniques in search of the appropriate elements for the transmission of his aesthetic concerns.

FinallyOsby Cujia, plastic artist who lives and works in Valledupar and his works have participated in various exhibition spaces in Valledupar, the Caribbean and other regions of the country. His painting is based on the investigation of the landscape and its wonderful surroundings. In his speech, a call for conservation and respect for the environment to which we belong.