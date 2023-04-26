Home » “The FMLN will try to regain the trust of the people”: Congresswoman Anabel Belloso
News

“The FMLN will try to regain the trust of the people”: Congresswoman Anabel Belloso

by admin
“The FMLN will try to regain the trust of the people”: Congresswoman Anabel Belloso

Despite the fact that various public opinion polls position the FMLN as a party with little popular support, deputy Anabel Belloso assures that they will work to “recover the trust of the people.”

These statements were made in a television interview, where the deputy stated: “The FMLN is in the process of strengthening, reorganizing to be able to regain the trust of the people, preparing us for what is to come.”

Currently, the FMLN has only 4 deputies in the Legislative Assembly, a number that does not have a weight in decisions in the legislative process and that, compared to previous years, is not even a quarter of what the leftist party obtained before.

The FMLN lost the confidence of the Salvadoran population due to large cases of corruption such as that of former President Mauricio Funes, who is accused of various crimes of corruption and is a fugitive from justice in Nicaragua.

See also  Arrested for concert to commit a crime

You may also like

Man who masturbated in front of a girl...

Volodimir Zelensky spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping...

Bolsonaro declares for the January 8 coup in...

Access to the Celano Gorges by reservation, from...

Nuquí: two patients have died due to difficulties...

Bolzano, ‘facilitating interventions on problem bears’ – Trentino...

Haitian residents burn gang members alive

Minor accordion girls shone in their presentation

De Palma (Fiom), ‘we are fighting against the...

Operative for child pornography leaves detainees in several...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy