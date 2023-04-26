“The FMLN will try to regain the trust of the people”: Congresswoman Anabel Belloso

Despite the fact that various public opinion polls position the FMLN as a party with little popular support, deputy Anabel Belloso assures that they will work to “recover the trust of the people.”

These statements were made in a television interview, where the deputy stated: “The FMLN is in the process of strengthening, reorganizing to be able to regain the trust of the people, preparing us for what is to come.”

Currently, the FMLN has only 4 deputies in the Legislative Assembly, a number that does not have a weight in decisions in the legislative process and that, compared to previous years, is not even a quarter of what the leftist party obtained before.

The FMLN lost the confidence of the Salvadoran population due to large cases of corruption such as that of former President Mauricio Funes, who is accused of various crimes of corruption and is a fugitive from justice in Nicaragua.