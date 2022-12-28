Original title: The focus of my country’s vocational education reform shifts from “education” to “production and education”

China Industry Network, Beijing, December 27th (Worker’s Daily – China Industry Network reporter Yu Zhongning) Today, the Ministry of Education held a press conference to introduce the “Opinions on Deepening the Reform of Modern Vocational Education System Construction” (hereinafter referred to as “Opinions”) Condition.

According to reports, the “Opinions” broke the traditional cognition of “dwarfing” and “narrowing” vocational education. This is mainly reflected in the fact that the functional orientation of vocational education has shifted from “job seeking” to “people-oriented”, and more attention has been paid to the all-round development of serving people.

Chen Ziji said that the “Opinions” reaffirmed the positioning of vocational education, which is to serve the all-round development of people, establish and improve a gradient vocational education and training system with multi-form connection, multi-channel growth, and sustainable development, and promote the coordinated development and mutual integration of vocational education. , so that students with different endowments and needs can choose multiple times and become talents in a variety of ways.

Chen Ziji said that the focus of vocational education reform has shifted from “education” to “production and education”, and more attention has been paid to serving economic and social development. The integration of production and education is the basic feature of modern vocational education, and it is also the biggest advantage, and it is also the difficulty and focus of reform. The “Opinions” confronts the blockage problem in the integration of industry and education, adheres to systematic thinking, and proposes the system design of building a city-region industry-education consortium and an industry-industry-education integration community, binding vocational education with industry progress, industrial transformation, and regional development. , give full play to their respective advantages, innovate a positive interaction mechanism, and solve the problem of low matching between the supply side of talent training and the demand side of the industry.

The development path of vocational education has shifted from “classification” to “coordination”, and more attention has been paid to the coordinated innovation of vocational education, higher education, and continuing education. On the basis of consolidating the characteristics of vocational education types and improving the key school-running capabilities of vocational schools, the “Opinions” further clarifies the positioning of vocational education types, coordinates the collaborative innovation of the three educations, and moves from “different” to “synergy”. The advantages of various types of education complement each other. cross fusion.