The focus of our foreign policy should be the interest of Pakistan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the focus of our foreign policy should be the interest of Pakistan, why is the government not taking action against Chairman PTI?

Web Desk: While giving a press conference in Peshawar, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the head of JUI and the government alliance, said that Pakistan is currently under the economic crisis. Despite the difficulties, the budget has been declared balanced. JI will be involved in government efforts to provide relief to the people.

He said that the incidents of attacks on May 9 were strongly condemned. Such mischief should be condemned and strict action should be taken against those involved. We have a long history of commitment to domestic politics. We have seen the vicissitudes of politics closely. The main objective of the establishment of Pakistan was the implementation of Islam and a just system.

The head of PDM further said in the press conference that our identity has been abolished and Pakistan has been introduced as a secular country. We will continue our struggle for the Islamic identity of the country. We will make the restoration of the country’s Islamic identity a part of the election campaign. Raising the country’s economy is a challenge. Our foreign policy should benefit Pakistan.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that China‘s investment of 70 billion dollars was sunk in the PTI government. Because of CPEC, Pakistan-China friendship turned into economic friendship, which was frozen under global conspiracy. We welcome Chinese investment in various sectors.

He said that the occupation of Kashmir is the result of the nexus of Chairman PTI and Modi. The nation is still paying the price of the controversial decision. All four provinces have been instructed to prepare for general elections.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that why action is not being taken against Chairman PTI and Tehreek-e-Insaaf regarding the mega scandals, he is asking the government, why action is taken against the three-time Prime Minister, why not against Chairman PTI.