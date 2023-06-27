The Fonte Tarì Refuge in Lama dei Peligni – Abruzzo opens for the summer

In the Maiella Park. Works financed by the Region

(ANSA) – LAMA DEI PELIGNI, JUNE 27 – Over 120 hikers attended the inauguration ceremony and convivial lunch for the reopening of the Tarì refuge in Lama dei Peligni (Chieti), on the eastern side of the Maiella National Park. All ready, therefore, for the summer season after a great internal and external modernization work, thanks to the commitment of the Municipal Administration and the “ASD Majella Sporting Team” association which has been entrusted with management since 2012 (through a loan of the Abruzzo Region referred to in Article 7 of the Regional Law



n.1 of 20.01.2021.



Present for the Municipality were councilor Lucio Laudadio, the president of the Majella Sporting Team association Angelo Borrelli, the partner and keeper of the Tarì Refuge Peppe Ardente, the architect and construction manager Giulio Del Pizzo, the owner of the construction company “Albert & Eglantin Llapushi” who carried out the renovation works, the director of the Maiella National Park Luciano Di Martino.



The Tarì Refuge, with its historic and monumental fountain, reaffirms its centrality in the Park’s excursion network, through prudent and active management, even economically, the true pride of the entire Lamese community. The Park Authority underlined how the management of this refuge has been an example for the other communities of the Park to reactivate their refuges. A fact which, together with the recent appointment of the first 16 official guides of the Park, opens up new possibilities for the development of sustainable and seasonally adjusted tourism on the Mother Mountain.



The adjacent Grotte del Cavallone, one of the most important sites that can be visited in the Geopark, will certainly benefit from the renovated shelter with 17 beds (plus five emergency cots).



Furthermore, since 2014 the members of the Asd Majella Sporting Team have been working to develop, through the use of the joelette, techniques aimed at extending the benefits that hiking guarantees, in terms of physical well-being and mental health, to people disabled and with walking difficulties. (HANDLE).



