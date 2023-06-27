The Food Valley at New York’s Summer Fancy Food Festival — Businesses

An exceptional showcase for the Food Valley of Emilia-Romagna, with his family PDO and PGI products unique in the world, protagonists a New Yorkin the heart of the stars and stripes economy, in a market that already today is close in value to billion euros for the regional agri-food sector.

The Region chooses for the second consecutive year the Summer Fancy Food Festival, the most important trade fair in North America dedicated to quality food products and innovation in the sector. So the new one comes into play institutional mission in the USA led by the president Stefano Bonacciniwith the participation of the councilor for agriculture and agri-food, Alessio Mammifrom 24 to 27 June.

Forced times, to return and continue to follow the post-flood situation closely. But certainly a new, important step to strengthen the international positioning of the Food Valley and the Emilia-Romagna system, which follows the mission a Houston in Texas of last March and that of November 2022 in Silicon Valley e in California. And what comes one year after mission a New York e nell’East Coast on the occasion of which it was signed lcollaboration agreement with the Government of Pennsylvaniathe first with a US state.

At the fair, the Italian pavilion and the stand of the Region

Destination New York, the city hosting the 67th edition of the important trade fair and where the Italy pavilion and the institutional stand of the Emilia-Romagna Regionin the presence of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida. A great review of taste that saw one of the most significant moments in the opening of a form of Parmesan Cheese screen-printed for the occasion.

“Some of the most popular products in the world speak Emilia-Romagna. Specialties that are synonymous with quality and a strong bond with the territory. And today we are hereia alongside our companies and protection consortia to further consolidate our positioning in a market that is very important to us and increase the protection of products with regulated quality – underline Bonaccini and Mammi -. A new stage of the commitment alongside the regional production system and to strengthen relations and common projects. A commitment that must be pursued with determination even in this difficult period, after the devastating effects of the flood, to make a contribution to the restart in this way as well”.

After the ribbon cutting Bonaccini and Mammi met the president Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini and the managing director of Filiera Italia, Luigi Scordamaglia.

Emilia-Romagna is a significant presence at the Summer Fancy Food, given the success of the 2022 one and the consequent strengthening of participation this year: 13 protection consortia present with their products and about thirty agro-food companies in the area that have chosen this important appointment. After the numbers of the last edition which saw 1,800 exhibitors – of which 300 in the Italy pavilion – from 27 countries all over the world and 6,000 international buyers from 39 countries.

Agri-food exports to the USA

In 2022, he came close to i 10.5 billion euros the value of Emilia-Romagna exports to the USA – with a weight of 12.4% of total national exports – up by 31.2% on 2021 and 60.4% on 2019. The broad agri-food sector (including agricultural machinery) is valid 932 million euros+20.8% on 2021 and + 50.7% on 2019. A figure for the agri-food sector which confirms a good performance also in the first quarter of 2023 with 243 million euros, an increase of 16.6% compared to the first three months of 2022.

Il programma Made in ER-USA

The Region’s participation in the Fancy Food Festival – for the first time with its own institutional stand – is part of the Made in ER-USA 2022-2023 programme, in collaboration with Art-ER, Unioncamere Emilia-Romagna e Apt Servizi.

Expected a rich calendar of tastings in combination with the wines offered byRegional Enoteca of Emilia-Romagna, and cooking demonstrations aimed at an audience of US buyers, representatives of the hotel, restaurant and journalism industries. To take care of the cooking shows, the chefs and the staff of Almathe prestigious International cooking school of Colorno in the province of Parma. With an exceptional presenter – Francine Seganwell-known New York astronomical journalist – together with practical demonstrations held by the chef Carla Brigliadorifood historian.

The PDO and PGI products of Emilia-Romagna

With its 44 PDO and PGI products – an Italian and European record – Emilia-Romagna ranks in first place in Italy for production value of 3.11 billion euros, almost 40% of the national value. And that is close to 3.6 billion including wine production. On the podium the Parmigiano Reggiano Dopwhich represents more than half of the regional value, the Parma ham DOPl’Balsamic Vinegar of Modena IGP. For these Dop and Igp the share destined for export is also very significant, representing 91% for all Dop and Igp balsamic vinegars, 30% for Parmigiano-Reggiano, to give just two examples. There are 5,834 regional agri-food companies belonging to at least one of the 44 PDO-PGI supply chains.

