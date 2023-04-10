The specialized magazine Forbes released its list of millionaires of 2023 and these are the richest people in the world.

The ravages of the pandemic, the fall in the stock markets and the increase in interest rates to contain inflation and the war in Ukraine also impacted the world‘s millionaires and the Forbes 2023 list reflects this.

According to Forbes data, there are currently 2,640 ten-figure fortunes worldwide, up from 2,668 last year. Millionaires’ fortunes are worth $12.2 trillion, a drop of $500 trillion from $12.7 trillion in March 2022.

In this case, a trillion is taken as a billion dollars and a trillion as a million million dollars.

In the list of the top 10 millionaires worldwide, there is only one person from Latin America. Carlos Slim, a Mexican of Lebanese descent, and his family ranked eighth.

The changes were noticeable, as evidenced by the fact that Elon Musk dropped from first to second on the list after buying Twitter. Also, a French national who is not particularly tech-focused took first place this year, making history.

The 10 most millionaire people in the world:

Bernard Arnault, 74 years (France). Company: LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Tiffany, Sephora, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs and more). Fortuna: $211 billion. Elon Musk51 years old (United States). Company: Tesla, SpaceX y Twitter. Fortuna: 180,000 million. Jeff Bezos59 years old (United States). Company: Amazon. Fortuna: $114 billion. Larry Ellison78 years old (United States). Company: Oracle. Fortuna: $107 billion. Warren Buffett92 years old (United States). Company: Berkshire Hathaway. Fortuna: $106 billion. Bill Gates67 years old, (United States). Company: Microsoft. Fortuna: $104,000 million. Michael Bloomberg81 years old (United States). Company: Bloomberg LP. Fortuna: $94.5 billion. Carlos Slim Helu83 years old (Mexico). Company: telecommunications conglomerate. Fortuna: $93 billion. Mukesh Ambani, 65 years (Indian). Company: Reliance Industries. Fortuna: $83.4 billion. Steve Ballmer67 years old (United States). Company: Microsoft. Fortuna: $80.7 billion.