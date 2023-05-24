The Foreign Affairs Committee ratifies international agreements

The House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, National Defense, Islamic Affairs and Moroccans Living Abroad approved, on Tuesday, unanimously, seven international agreements relating to various fields of cooperation between Morocco and African countries.

The discussion within the committee, which did not open its work in the face of the press, involved draft laws according to which a set of protocols and agreements would be approved, foremost of which was Bill No. Addressing the severe energy shortage in many countries of the continent, which has impeded industrial development efforts for several years despite the huge potential of traditional energy sources as well as the huge stock of new and renewable energy sources available on the continent.

This agreement will also enable the countries of the continent to exploit their energy resources and use them to meet the energy needs of their peoples for development and provide an alternative to eliminating the use of fuel wood as a main source of energy.

A draft law No. 34.22 was approved by which he approves the constitution of the African Civil Aviation Commission, adopted in Dakar on December 16, 2009, which will enable coordination in issues and matters related to civil aviation in Africa, and cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization “ICAO” and other relevant organizations.

And regarding draft Law No. 36.22 approving the headquarters agreement between the government of the Kingdom of Morocco and the University Agency of Francophonie regarding the establishment of the headquarters of the International Academy of Scientific Francophonie in Morocco, signed in Rabat on May 28, 2022, the deputies stressed the importance of this agreement, which embodies the contents and requirements contained in Law Box 17-51 related to the system of education, training and scientific research, which provides for the strengthening of cooperation and partnership in the field of scientific and academic research, which is in line with the Paris Declaration of March 6, 1998 related to Francophone academic cooperation, in order to create and strengthen the role of the University Agency for Scientific Francophone in the Kingdom, and to develop the Francophone university space according to a partnership It aims to frame scientific research methods and encourage researchers and other actors in this field.

The members of the committee approved Draft Law No. 45.22 approving the Arab agreement to regulate passenger transport on roads between and across Arab countries, and Draft Law No. 46.22 approving the agreement between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Djibouti for the recovery and mutual protection of investments signed in Rabat on July 25, 2022.

Regarding draft law No. 49.22, according to which he approves the agreement on air services between the government of the Kingdom of Morocco and the government of the Republic of Cape Verde, signed in Dakhla on August 31, 2022, it also falls within the strengthening of the African partnership, and would enable air transport companies to provide competitive prices and services to passengers and shippers, Ensuring the highest level of safety, security and international air transport, and the protection and safety of civil navigation.

The Committee also approved Bill 92.21 approving Convention No. 148 on the Protection of Workers from Occupational Hazards Resulting from Air Pollution, Noise and Vibration in the Work Environment 1977, adopted by the General Conference of the International Labor Organization at its sixty-third session, held in Geneva on June 20, 1977.

In this context, the deputies appreciated the strategic choice chosen by Morocco towards the countries of the African continent, based on strengthening strategic partnerships in various fields, according to the win-win principle.