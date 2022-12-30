The state of the graves of the partisans in the Cison cemetery is controversial.

A broken headstone, two others illegible: this is the situation of abandonment and degradation in which the graves of three partisans find themselves. The report was made by Federico Gusatto to the historian Daniele Ceschin who relaunched it, becoming indignant because “we live in a time in which the memory of the Resistance is not only trampled on, but the executioners and their heirs are celebrated by some of the highest institutional offices” .

The burials are those of Guerrino Possamai, (called “Drago”), shot in Tovena by the Nazi-fascists on 17 December 1944, of Leone Sasso (“Resist”) and Giovanni Possamai (“Lavaredo”), shot in Pieve di Soligo by the soldiers of the Decima Mas on 26 January 1945 together with four other partisans, including Marino Zanella (“Amedeo”), commander of the Mazzini Brigade.

Professor Ceschin asked the local Anpi, in particular Renato Meneghin, to take care of the restoration and restoration of the tombstones. He says he has received the broadest assurance on the matter. “The restoration will be done in the coming weeks, I hope with the collaboration of the municipal administration” adds the historian of the Resistance.

“It is certain – he adds – that we democrats and anti-fascists have a moral, civil, political and historical duty not only to remember, but to value with dignity and decorum those signs that testify to the sacrifice of the partisan generation in the territory”. Hence also an appeal to the various Anpi sections to monitor not only the monuments to the Resistance, but, in fact, also tombs and tombstones, many of which may be worn out by time, to provide for their maintenance when they find themselves in a state of degradation. An attention that the municipalities should also have.