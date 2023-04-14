news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 14 – The Regional Council, chaired by Francesco Rocca, approved, in today’s session, the outline of the agreement with the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate (DIA) for the “concession for consideration of a portion of the building of the former Carlo Forlanini hospital to be used as the new headquarters of the Dia operations center in Rome”. Specifically, it is the “Pavilion R”. The agreement defines the modalities of an institutional, administrative and technical collaboration, aimed at the elaboration of the redevelopment project with charges borne by the regional budget, within the limits of the available financial resources and on the basis of the results produced by the feasibility study. The agreement also envisages authorizing the quantification of the concession fee upon conclusion of the redevelopment works. With this act, the Lazio Region intends to offer a strong signal to the fight against all illegalities and mafias, granting the Dia an additional, strategic, operational headquarters. Also today, the Regional Council approved the update of the “Price tariff for the public building and plant engineering works of Lazio – 2023 Edition”. The resolution will be published in the Official Bulletin of the Lazio Region (Burl) and on the institutional website. With the entry into force of the new Tariff, the previous one of 2022 remains valid for projects already approved, as well as for contracts in progress or already awarded at the time of publication of the 2023 update. (ANSA).

