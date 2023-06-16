The form of entertaining and teaching protects the people’s “money bags” Hainan holds a centralized publicity campaign to prevent illegal fund-raising-News Center-Nanhai

Hainan Daily, Haikou, June 15th (Reporter Wang Peilin, Chen Ziyi, and Li Wei) June 15th is the 11th nationwide publicity day for preventing illegal fundraising. On the morning of the same day, the Hainan Provincial Financial System Prevention of Illegal Fund-raising Concentrated Publicity Day was held in Haikou, jointly sponsored by the four departments of the Hainan Provincial Local Financial Supervision Bureau, the Haikou Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China, the Hainan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, and the Hainan Securities Regulatory Bureau. All cities and counties in the province simultaneously carry out joint and concentrated publicity activities.

At 9 o’clock in the morning, in the Party-mass Activity Center of the International Trade Center in Haikou City, there was a sea of ​​people. The anti-illegal fund-raising publicity and education garden party was going on. Citizens enthusiastically participated in various small activities and listened to professionals explaining the key points of preventing illegal fund-raising.

It is understood that this garden party is composed of booths with themes such as elderly care, agriculture, virtual currency, investment and wealth management, and consumer rebates. Each booth invites professional financial institutions to explain to everyone, so that the general public can clearly understand the dangers of illegal fund-raising and how to prevent illegal fund-raising.

On the same day, at the launching ceremony of Qionghai City’s 2023 Prevention of Illegal Fund-raising Publicity Month, through the establishment of prevention of illegal fund-raising publicity exhibition boards and the distribution of promotional leaflets, the characteristics of illegal fund-raising, common methods, and how to identify and prevent illegal fund-raising were publicized in detail to the general public. . The organizer also used the form of interactive questions and answers to let everyone know about the prevention of illegal fundraising and protect their own “money bags”.

In the past few days, Ding’an has set off a publicity wave for the prevention of illegal fund-raising centralized publicity month throughout the county by entering enterprises, schools, communities, villages, and outlets. The Ding’an County Education Bureau promotes the prevention of illegal fund-raising propaganda into schools and classrooms, and organizes students to watch the short video of preventing illegal fund-raising of virtual currencies; Ding’an County Rural Credit Cooperatives and other financial institutions use the LED display screens of outlets to roll out promotional slogans, and actively share Customers distribute promotional brochures.

In terms of preventing illegal fund-raising education, our province has been continuously innovating methods and methods, and carried out publicity activities in a way that is more suitable for people’s lives and is more popular with people. The knowledge answering team competition, the “Happy Homeland You Guard” mini-game, the “Anti-Africa Propaganda and Education Garden Party”, and the exhibition and broadcast of short videos to prevent illegal fund-raising, etc., to achieve the goal of popularizing education for all.

Chen Yang, Director of the Local Financial Supervision Bureau of Hainan Province, said that he hopes to let everyone learn the knowledge of preventing different types of illegal fund-raising in the game in an entertaining way. Harm awareness, enhance the awareness of preventing illegal fund-raising, and enhance the ability to identify risks, so as to build a risk prevention and control wall for mass prevention and governance in our province.

In the next step, the Provincial Office of African Affairs will continue to organize all cities, counties, and relevant units in the province to further develop the brand effect of the publicity month, normalize characteristic propaganda and education, and make new media an important position for anti-African education. At the same time, we will continue to promote the construction of publicity and education points for prevention of illegal fund-raising in our province, promote local publicity characteristics in various places, form a publicity and education brand for preventing illegal fund-raising in Hainan, and build a “green mountains and green waters” in Hainan’s financial environment.











