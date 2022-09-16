The formation and development of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences

Upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics is a major issue of the times that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has thoroughly explored and answered scientifically. On January 5, 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at a seminar on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China for members, alternate members and leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. It systematically expounds the historical process of the formation and development of socialism with Chinese characteristics, profoundly clarifies the historical position of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the history of socialist development, and clearly points out that upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics must be consistent.

1. The historical origin and development of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Marx once said: “Men make their own histories, but not at will, not under conditions of their own choosing, but under conditions directly encountered, given, and inherited from the past. Create it.” In the important speech of the newly-appointed Central Committee members, alternate members and leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping made it clear He pointed out: “Socialism with Chinese characteristics did not fall from the sky, but came from the great practice of the 40 years of reform and opening up, from the continuous exploration in the past 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and from our party. It has been obtained from the practice of leading the people in the 97 years of the great social revolution, it has been obtained in the historical process of the Chinese nation from decline to prosperity for more than 170 years since modern times, and it has been obtained through the inheritance and development of Chinese civilization for more than 5,000 years. The party and the people have gone through untold hardships and paid various prices to achieve valuable results.”

Socialism with Chinese characteristics came from China‘s civilization of more than 5,000 years.The path of socialism with Chinese characteristics that China is taking today is inseparable from the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization. The Chinese civilization has a long history and is the only civilization in the world that has developed without interruption. The profound Chinese culture accumulates the deepest spiritual pursuit of the Chinese nation, and is the rich nourishment for the continuous growth and development of the Chinese nation. The unique historical tradition and cultural accumulation of the Chinese nation determine that China‘s development path will inevitably have its own characteristics. In October 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when presiding over the 18th collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee: “It is not accidental that we have opened up the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, but is determined by our country’s historical heritage and cultural traditions.” March 2021 In February, the General Secretary further emphasized during his inspection tour in Fujian: “If there is no Chinese civilization for 5,000 years, how can there be any Chinese characteristics? If it is not Chinese characteristics, how can we have such a successful path of socialism with Chinese characteristics today?” China has a firm path The essence of self-confidence, theoretical self-confidence and institutional self-confidence is cultural self-confidence based on the inheritance of more than 5,000 years of civilization. The excellent traditional Chinese culture provides powerful spiritual power for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and also contains important enlightenment for solving the problems faced by contemporary mankind. Only by attaching importance to excavating the essence of China‘s 5,000-year-old civilization, promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture, and combining the essence with Marxist standpoints and methods, can we provide rich nourishment for the adherence and development of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics is an inevitable choice for China‘s social development since modern times.General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Socialism with Chinese characteristics bears the ideals and explorations of generations of Chinese Communists, the wishes and expectations of countless people with lofty ideals, the struggle and sacrifice of thousands of revolutionary martyrs, and the unity of every country in the country. The struggle and practice of the ethnic people is the inevitable choice for the development of Chinese society since modern times, and it is the choice of history and the people.” After the Opium War, China gradually became a semi-colonial and semi-feudal society. In order to save the nation from peril and achieve national rejuvenation, the Chinese people have fought an epic struggle. The Taiping Rebellion Movement, the Westernization Movement, the Eighteenth Reformation, the Boxer Movement, and the Revolution of 1911 have sprung up one after another. Various plans for saving the country have been introduced one after another, but they all ended in failure. History has proved that the self-improvement movement that does not touch the old social foundation, reformism in various names, the old-style peasant war, the democratic revolution led by the bourgeois revolutionaries, and the various schemes that copy the Western political system model cannot accomplish the salvation of the Chinese nation. Neither the historical tasks of anti-imperialist and anti-feudalism can stabilize China‘s political situation and society, nor can it provide institutional guarantees for China to achieve national prosperity and people’s happiness. Both history and reality tell us that only socialism can save China, only socialism can develop China, and only by upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics can the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation be realized. This is the conclusion of history and the choice of the people.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics was obtained through continuous exploration over the past 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.For more than 100 years, all the struggles, sacrifices, and creations that the Communist Party of China has united and led the Chinese people can be summed up in one theme: the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Going your own way is the theoretical and practical standpoint of the party, and it is the historical conclusion drawn by the party’s century-old struggle. After the founding of New China, the Party united and led the people to carry out socialist revolution, advance socialist construction, and lay the fundamental political premise and institutional foundation for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. During this period, Comrade Mao Zedong proposed a “second combination” of the basic principles of Marxism-Leninism with China‘s concrete reality. The Chinese Communists, with Comrade Mao Zedong as the main representative, enriched and developed Mao Zedong Thought in combination with new realities, and put forward the idea of ​​socialism. A series of important ideas for construction, including that socialist society is a very long historical stage, strictly distinguish and correctly handle contradictions between the enemy and ourselves and contradictions among the people, correctly handle the ten major relations of socialist construction in our country, and blaze a path of industrialization that suits our national conditions. , respecting the law of value, etc., providing valuable experience, theoretical preparation, and material basis for creating socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new historical period.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics was created, defended, persisted and developed in the course of reform and opening up.After the Third Plenary Session of the Eleventh Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Communists, with Comrade Deng Xiaoping as the main representative, have profoundly summarized the positive and negative experiences since the founding of New China, and focused on the fundamental question of what is socialism and how to build socialism, and draw lessons from the rest of the world. The historical experience of socialism, the creation of Deng Xiaoping Theory, profoundly revealing the essence of socialism, establishing the basic line of the primary stage of socialism, clearly proposing to follow our own path and building socialism with Chinese characteristics, scientifically answer a series of basic questions about building socialism with Chinese characteristics , formulated a three-step development strategy to basically realize socialist modernization by the middle of the 21st century, and successfully created socialism with Chinese characteristics. After the Fourth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Communists, mainly represented by Comrade Jiang Zemin, have deepened their understanding of what socialism is, how to build socialism, what kind of party to build, and how to build the party, forming the “three The important thought of “representing one representative” has defended socialism with Chinese characteristics in the face of the severe test of complex domestic and international situations and serious twists and turns of world socialism, established the reform goals and basic framework of the socialist market economic system, and established the primary stage of socialism. The basic economic system with public ownership as the main body and the common development of various types of ownership economies, and the distribution system with distribution according to work as the main body and various distribution methods coexist, create a new situation of comprehensive reform and opening up, promote the new great project of party building, and successfully integrate Chinese characteristics. Socialism into the 21st century. After the 16th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Communists, mainly represented by Comrade Hu Jintao, deeply understood and answered major questions such as what kind of development to achieve under the new situation and how to develop, and formed a scientific outlook on development, emphasizing adherence to people-oriented and comprehensive coordination. Sustainable development, focusing on safeguarding and improving people’s livelihood, promoting social fairness and justice, and promoting the party’s governance capacity building and advanced nature building, successfully adhered to and developed socialism with Chinese characteristics under the new situation.

The direction determines the road, and the road determines the destiny. Socialism with Chinese characteristics is the theme of all the theories and practices of the Party since the reform and opening up. It is the dialectical unity of the theoretical logic of scientific socialism and the historical logic of Chinese social development. required scientific socialism. Socialism with Chinese characteristics is socialism, not any other doctrine. Socialism with Chinese characteristics adheres to the basic principles of scientific socialism, and continues to endow it with distinct practical, theoretical, national, and era characteristics. In the great practice of reform and opening up, the Party has united and led the people to forge ahead on the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and has realized the transition from a highly centralized planned economic system to a vigorous socialist market economic system, from closed and semi-closed to all-round opening. The historic change has achieved a historic breakthrough from relatively backward productivity to the second largest economy in the world, and achieved a historic leap in people’s life from insufficient food and clothing to an overall moderately prosperous society and toward an all-round moderately prosperous society. up to the times.

2. The new era has opened up a new realm of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has taken a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthrough progress, achieved a series of landmark results, overcame many long-term unsolved problems, and accomplished many things. The long-term important events have withstood the tests of risks and challenges from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc., and promoted the party and the country to achieve historic achievements and historical changes, and opened up a new realm of socialism with Chinese characteristics. .

The great changes in the new era in the past 10 years have demonstrated the strong vitality of socialism with Chinese characteristics. For active spiritual power. Over the past 10 years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, with great political courage and wisdom, has proposed that the general goal of comprehensively deepening reform is to improve and develop the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity, and focus on further emancipating the mind, Liberate and develop social productive forces, liberate and enhance social vitality, strengthen top-level design and overall planning, and promote reform in an all-round way, making breakthroughs at multiple points, making steady progress, and advancing in depth. Reconstruction provides a more complete institutional guarantee for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. In the past 10 years, we have achieved the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way as scheduled, and solved the problem of absolute poverty that has plagued the Chinese nation for thousands of years. The per capita GDP exceeds 10,000 US dollars, the country’s economic strength, scientific and technological strength, and comprehensive national strength have jumped to a new level, and my country’s economy has entered a higher quality, more efficient, more equitable, more sustainable, and more secure development. The road provides a more solid material foundation for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Over the past 10 years, we have established and adhered to the fundamental system of the guiding position of Marxism in the ideological field. The situation in the ideological field of our country has undergone an overall and fundamental change. The cultural self-confidence of the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups has been significantly enhanced, and the whole society has a great cohesion and centripetal force. The promotion has provided a more active spiritual force for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in his important speech at the special seminar on “Learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” by leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels: “Practice tells us why the Communist Party of China can, and socialism with Chinese characteristics. Why is it good? In the final analysis, it is Marxism. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, new changes in domestic and foreign situations and new developments in practice urgently require us to answer a series of major theoretical and practical questions in depth. We insist on combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific Combining with reality and the excellent traditional Chinese culture, the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era has been formed, and a new leap in the sinicization of Marxism has been realized. Century Marxism is the quintessence of Chinese culture and spirit of the times, and has made many major original contributions to scientific socialism. For example, he proposed a major judgment that socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, enriching and developing the theory of socialist development stages; he proposed that the main contradiction of Chinese society in the new era has been transformed into the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life and unbalanced and inadequate development. It has enriched and developed the theory of socialist contradictions; revealed the nature and characteristics of the Chinese-style modernization path, put forward the strategic plan of building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, and enriched and developed the theory of socialist modernization; emphasized that the overall goal of comprehensively deepening reform is to improve and Develop the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity, reveal the significant advantages of China‘s national system and governance system, enrich and develop the Marxist theory of state governance; put forward the major concept of people’s democracy in the whole process, enrich and develop Marxist democracy Theory; emphasizes adhering to the guiding position of Marxism in the field of ideology, enriching the development of Marxist ideological theory; putting forward cultural self-confidence, emphasizing the combination of the basic principles of Marxism with Chinese excellent traditional culture, and promoting the creative transformation and innovation of Chinese excellent traditional culture It has enriched and developed the Marxist cultural construction thought; proposed to carry forward the common values ​​of all mankind, promoted the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind, and enriched and developed the Marxist world history theory; proposed a new form of human civilization, enriched and developed the Marxist civilization theory; And strengthen the party’s overall leadership, adhere to the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, promote self-revolution, enrich and develop the Marxist theory of party building; and so on. All of these demonstrate our party’s innovation and creation of the theory of scientific socialism, and reflect our party’s distinctive character of unswervingly advancing theoretical innovation. The great achievements in the development of the cause of the party and the country in the new era have fully proved the scientific nature, truthfulness and practical power of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

3. Socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only correct way to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation

Engels once said: “The so-called ‘socialist society’ is not an immutable thing, but should be regarded as a society that is constantly changing and reforming like any other social system.” In the great practice of reform and opening up for more than 40 years, The Party unites and leads the people to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, promote the coordinated development of material civilization, political civilization, spiritual civilization, social civilization, and ecological civilization, successfully walk out of the path of Chinese-style modernization, and create a new form of human civilization. From 1978 to 2021, my country’s GDP jumped from 364.5 billion yuan to 114.4 trillion yuan, and its proportion in the world economy jumped from 1.73% to more than 18%. From 1978 to 2021, the per capita GDP will continue to increase, jumping from US$156 (equivalent to RMB 381) to US$12,551, successfully transitioning from a low-income country to an upper-middle-income country. In recent years, my country’s contribution rate to world economic growth has reached about 30%, and it has increasingly become the source of power and the anchor of stability for world economic growth. Facts eloquently prove that China has lived up to socialism, and socialism has lived up to China.

In the new era and new journey, in the face of the strategic overall situation of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century, in the face of the great struggle with many new historical characteristics, the party must realize the party’s historical mission in the new era in a new historical position, The most fundamental thing is to hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “To achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the path is the most fundamental issue. Socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only correct path to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This path conforms to China‘s reality, reflects the will of the Chinese people, and adapts to the development requirements of the times. Not only can we walk right and pass through, but we will also be able to walk steadily and well.” As long as we unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, we will neither take the old road of closure and rigidity, nor take the evil of changing our flag. We will surely be able to achieve the goal of building a great modern socialist country in an all-round way.

The great practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics has proved that there is neither a one-size-fits-all modernization model nor a one-size-fits-all modernization standard in the world. The modernization we are advancing is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China, and we must persist in promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. The success of socialism with Chinese characteristics has not only profoundly changed China, but also profoundly changed the trend and pattern of world development, expanded the way for developing countries to move towards modernization, and provided opportunities for those countries in the world that wish to speed up development and maintain their independence. And the nation provides a whole new choice. The new form of human civilization created by the Communist Party of China on the basis of the Chinese-style modernization path has expanded the path of human civilization development, changed the pattern of human civilization development, and led the development trend of human civilization. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “The success of scientific socialism in China is of great significance to Marxism, scientific socialism, and to world socialism.” The obsolescence of the “Marxist Outdated Theory” advocated by Western scholars, the end of the “End of Socialism”, and the collapse of the “China Collapse Theory” have made Marxism appear in the world in a new image, making socialism and capitalism all over the world. The historical evolution of the two ideologies of socialism and the two social systems and their contests have undergone major changes in favor of socialism.

Through arduous exploration and practice, the Chinese people have found, adhered to, and expanded the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Now, we must consistently adhere to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics and push the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics to become wider and wider. General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly pointed out that “upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics is a big article”, and “the task of our generation of Communists is to continue to write this big article.” On the basis of in-depth understanding of the scientific nature and truth of socialism with Chinese characteristics, we must strengthen self-confidence in the road, theory, system, and culture, dare to overcome all difficulties and challenges on the way forward, and continuously create a new situation for the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. .

Written by: Xin Xiangyang and Chen Zhigang