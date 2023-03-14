Recently, many more “celebrities” who were on the platform of the CCP passed away. The picture shows, in a busy hospital in Beijing, China, on January 2, 2023, hospital staff push a dead body on a gurney beside the emergency department. (Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 13, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xia Song) Recently, more “celebrities” who were on the platform of the CCP passed away. On the 12th, Li Laizhu, a general of the Communist Party of China and former commander of the Beijing Military Region, died of illness; on the same day, Xue Dezhen, a member of the Communist Party of China, former president and editor-in-chief of the People’s Publishing House, passed away after treatment failed.

On the 11th, Pan Ji, former secretary of the Party Committee of Xi’an Jiaotong University and professor of the School of Electrical Engineering of Xi’an Jiaotong University, passed away; on the 10th, Shi Chuanyin, former chairman of the Buddhist Association of the Communist Party of China and deputy director of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, passed away.

General of the Communist Party of China and former commander of the Beijing Military Region Li Laizhu died of illness

The CCP Military Veteran Cadre Service Administration in Beijing issued an obituary stating that General Li Laizhu, a member of the CCP and former commander of the Beijing Military Region, died in Beijing on March 12 due to illness.

According to public information, Li Laizhu is a senior general of the CCP military. He has successively served as regiment commander and division commander of the army, as well as the principal of the Shijiazhuang Army School of the Beijing Military Region, deputy commander and commander of the Beijing Military Region.

During the “June 4th” incident in 1989, Li Laizhu, then deputy commander of the Beijing Military Region, forced the military commanders to express their views and implement the “June 4th” martial law (massacre) order.

Yang Jisheng, former editor-in-chief of Yanhuang Chunqiu, personally experienced the “June 4th” incident. In his book “Political Struggles in China‘s Reform Era (Revised Edition)”, he recorded the process of Xu Qinxian, the commander of the 38th Army, refusing to suppress the students.

The book records: On May 17, 1989, Xu received a meeting notice from the Beijing Military Region. Li Laizhu, deputy commander of the Beijing Military Region, announced the order of the Central Military Commission, asking the military commanders to express their opinions immediately.

Xu Qinxian said: “I can’t carry out verbal orders, I need written orders.” Li Laizhu said: “There is no written order today, and I will make up later. This is also the case during wartime.” Xu said: “Now is not a time of war, and I cannot carry out verbal orders. !” Li said: “Then you call your political commissar and convey the order.”

In the “June 4th” incident in 1989, the CCP army shot and suppressed unarmed students and citizens, causing a large number of casualties and shocking the world. In mainland China, information related to the “June 4th” incident has been strictly blocked by the CCP.

Xue Dezhen, a member of the Communist Party of China, former president and editor-in-chief of People’s Publishing House, passed away

On the evening of March 13, the WeChat public account of “People’s Publishing House” issued an obituary. Xue Dezhen, a member of the Communist Party of China, former president and editor-in-chief of People’s Publishing House, passed away in Beijing on the 12th after medical treatment failed.

According to public information, from 1947, Xue Dezhen worked in Huazhong Xinhua Bookstore, Sunan Xinhua Bookstore, East China People’s Publishing House, and Shanghai People’s Publishing House.

From August 1954, Xue Dezhen studied in the journalism class of the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China; in August 1956, he worked in the People’s Publishing House, serving as editor, director of the Philosophy Editorial Office, and deputy chief editor; Editor in Chief.

In 2019, Xue Dezhen was awarded the commemorative medal “Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China” by the Communist Party of China.

According to Lu Media Netease News, in terms of philosophical research, Xue Dezhen implemented the CCP’s propaganda and publishing policy, grasped the direction of socialist publishing, and made “special contributions” especially in the new edition of “The Complete Works of Lenin” and the second edition of “Selected Works of Mao Zedong” .

Pan Ji, member of the Communist Party of China and former Secretary of the Party Committee of Xi’an Jiaotong University, passed away

On March 12, Xi’an Jiaotong University issued an obituary. Pan Ji, a member of the Communist Party of China, former secretary of the Party Committee of Xi’an Jiaotong University, professor Xiqian of Xi’an Jiaotong University, and professor of the School of Electrical and Engineering of Xi’an Jiaotong University, died of illness in Xi’an on the 11th.

According to public information, Pan Ji joined the CCP in 1953, graduated from the Electrical Engineering Department of Jiaotong University in 1957, and moved from Shanghai to Xi’an with the school. From the end of 1985 to the beginning of 1996, he served as Secretary of the Party Committee of Xi’an Jiaotong University. He became an associate professor in 1981 and became a professor 10 years later.

According to the mainland media “Southern Metropolis Daily”, in 1989, Pan Ji won the title of “National Outstanding Party Affairs Worker” of the Communist Party of China; Received a commemorative medal of “50 years of glory in the party”.

According to the report, according to the school, when Pan Ji served as secretary of the school’s party committee, he resolutely implemented the party’s education policy and adhered to the direction of running a socialist school.

Shi Chuanyin, Honorary President of the Buddhist Association of Love Party, Passed Away

According to the obituary issued by the Buddhist Association of the Communist Party of China on March 11, on March 10, the honorary president of the Buddhist Association, the honorary president of the Buddhist Academy, the chairman of the eighth council of the Buddhist Association, and the honorary president of the Beijing Buddhist Association, “love the country (love the party) )”, Shi Chuanyin, a “religious figure”, died in Lushan Mountain Temple, Jiangxi.

In 1999, Shi Chuanyin served as the vice president of the Buddhist Association of the Communist Party of China. In 2010, he became the president and president of the Buddhist Academy of the Communist Party of China. In 2010, Shi Chuanyin was added as a member of the CPPCC National Committee of the Communist Party of China. In 2013, he became a member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC. Shi Chuanyin was also the deputy director of the Ethnic and Religious Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Under the governance of the “atheist” CCP, Buddhism in mainland China has become chaotic.

For example, on August 1, 2018, a 95-page “textbook-level report letter” went viral on the Internet. The scandal of Xuecheng sexually assaulting female disciples was exposed, causing public opinion to be shocked.

On December 11, 2017, Monk Yinshun, the vice president of the Buddhist Association of the Communist Party of China and the president of the Hainan Buddhist Association, said at the Hainan Buddhist Association’s training class on the spirit of the 19th National Congress that he had copied the report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China three times and prepared to To copy 10 times. Yinshun also said that the CCP is the living Buddha and Bodhisattva, and the report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the Buddhist scriptures of contemporary China. Buddhists must first love the country and the party before they can talk about Buddhist belief.

Pastor Fu Xiqiu of the American Association of China Aid reposted a video on Twitter last May, he said: “The video shows that the monks controlled by the CCP are led to swear absolute loyalty/loyalty to ‘Chairman Xi’ and the CCP, and swear with defend communism with his own life.”

