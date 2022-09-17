He had the idea of ​​using the balcony of the former convent of the Elizabethan Franciscan nuns as a greenhouse for cannabis plants, but thanks to the checks of the local police of the Unione Montana del Grappa, he was stopped. At the end of the report he is a 19 year old resident in the foothills.

The investigations began after reports from some residents who had noticed suspicious movements in the area. The agents entered the former convent and thanks to the intervention of the municipal workers they ripped up the closed doors with iron rods stuck to the floor. Going upstairs they found the veranda of a balcony used as a greenhouse with 23 cannabis plants and all the equipment for growing the drug.

In the young man’s car, the agents found the keys to the padlocks of the convent doors that were made available to the magistrate.

During the stalking the agents also managed to identify four boys, including two minors, who, with clubs and crowbars, had entered the structure to carry out vandalism. The young people were immediately reported to the authorities and reported on the loose for use and possession of instruments capable of offending and for the violation of private property.

“It is a great satisfaction to see the results from the police command”, comments Annalisa Rampin, president of the Montana del Grappa Union and mayor of Pieve del Grappa, “a body in which the mayors have believed and invested and that in these two years it turned out to be the best choice to give answers to all citizens of our territory ».

Satisfaction with the outcome of the investigation also by commander Alberto Cunial: «We cannot allow youth degradation and petty crime to creep into our community. We thank the citizens for the collaboration that has brought the local police operators on the right track, catching the perpetrators in the act ». –