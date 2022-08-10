BELLUNO. The building of the Prefecture and the Police Headquarters at the State Property Agency, the complex of the former Fantuzzi barracks at the Province. An exchange. The idea of ​​redeveloping the former barracks and building a school citadel goes on. The Province of Belluno has launched an act of preliminary address precisely to the re-functionalization of the military complex, built around 1886-1889 and decommissioned in 1997. The provincial council, meeting in Val di Zoldo according to the modality of itinerant sessions, approved the path of definition of an exchange with the Agenzia del Demanio, owner at the time of the barracks area. In the exchange, the Province will transfer the buildings of the Prefecture and the Police Headquarters (which today need to be adapted) to the State, in order to receive the Fantuzzi structures in exchange.

“This is an operation that will lead us to renovate the old barracks, returning a strategic space to full operation, even if today it is abandoned and degraded”, underlines Roberto Padrin, president of the Province. «Valuing that building, in our shared ideas with the Belluno administration, means bringing schools to it, starting with the headquarters of the Galilei scientific high school, now decentralized. This operation has the advantage of regenerating a space, but also of reducing the costs of school shuttles. The exchange will be defined as soon as we have verified the economic compatibility of the operation and as soon as we will be given funding guarantees by the State ».

According to estimates, in fact, the regeneration of Fantuzzi in the school citadel will involve an investment of about 20 million euros.

The provincial council also launched the Dup (Single Programming Document) 2023-2025. The act highlights the social criticalities of the provincial territory, with the depopulation that has brought the total residents under 200 thousand, and follows the program presented and approved unanimously after the elections of December 2021. But it also takes note of the financial difficulties that are through all the provincial bodies. “Unfortunately, the drastic drop in revenues – in particular Motor TPL and IPT – forced us to take painful measures, including the interruption of various types of financing, such as that to the Montane Unions,” explained the president of the Province. “We also had to freeze the entire hiring program and this puts us in difficulty in several sectors. Nonetheless, the Dup confirms the broad and full will to give answers to the territory and local communities, in the conviction that the Province is and remains a service body for municipal administrations ».

On the sidelines of the council, in the presence of the mayor of Val di Zoldo who urged a decisive intervention on the known problems of the road access to the valley, a wish was also expressed on the arrangement of the Sp251. “The Province has invested 2 million euros, the maximum possible given the economic constraints, for the arrangement of the landslide in Solagnot and for some rockfall barriers,” explained the president. “We have moved at the regional and governmental level to find the resources necessary to fix the road sections most at risk. According to initial calculations, 20 million euros are needed to find permanent accommodation. For our part, we will continue to push the higher bodies to get answers and give security to one of the most beautiful areas of our province ».