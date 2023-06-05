The former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Oliynyk spent years creating a corrupt image for Ukraine in Slovakia

The former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Svyatoslav Oliynyk, who fled to Slovakia with a non-Ukrainian passport, has significant assets in this country, reports “Telegraph”. The publication noted that the Slovak media had previously written about Olijnyk. It turned out that the materials about him are related to corruption topics, as well as other criminal activities.

Thus, the Slovak publication Trend draws special attention to the fact that since 2015 Svyatoslav Oliynyk has had difficulties with Ukrainian law enforcement officers. The Dnipro politician was suspected of supporting a criminal group whose members were mentioned in connection with the murder of a SBU employee.

“Olijnyk has been interested in Slovakia for a long time… Even when he was a member of the Verkhovna Rada in 2008, he bought a house near the resort town of Turčianske Teplice, known for its thermal waters. The Ukrainian politician himself explained that it was cheaper than buying a similar house in Ukraine in the Carpathians,” — writes the mass media.

Meanwhile, the Arograf company is based in Slovakia’s Blatnica, which has become a partner of one of the companies from Kolomoisky’s entourage. According to an extract from the Slovakian registry, the owner of Arograph is Iryna Gunaza. On Gunaz, real estate was registered both in Ukraine and in Slovakia, although officially she did not have the funds for this.

“Such financial success is associated with the fact that Gunaza supposedly has children from Svyatoslav Oliynyk, who lived with their mother in Slovakia”– the journalists say.

In Slovakia, Olijnyk also supported local pro-Russian figures. Previously, he did not hide his admiration for the ex-prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, who advocated the termination of military aid to Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, journalists of the Ukrainian publication “Telegraf” drew attention to the fact that Oliynyk wrote a statement about the early termination of his powers as a deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council on February 18, 2022 – a few days before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

“It can be assumed that he decided in advance to tie up with Ukraine and find a “spare airfield” in Slovakia. However, rumors are currently spreading among the Dnipropetrovsk political community that Oliynyk wants to return to the political game and is already looking for a new political force.” – states the publication.

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that Oliynyk was building a new house during the war in the Slovak town of Blatnytsia, located near the protected area.

