Faced with a 4-year sentence, requested by Mario Oliverio, former president of the Calabria Region, by the prosecutor Graziella Viscomi of the Catanzaro prosecutor’s office, the Court decided for his acquittal: the fact does not exist. With the acquittal formula, the judges denied any assumption of the accusation, that is the distraction of public funds on the occasion of the 2018 edition of the “Festival dei Due Mondi” in Spoleto.

Oliverio acquitted of embezzlement charges

The 95 thousand euros spent by the Calabria Region for participation in the event did not serve to pay for the personal political promotion of the former governor, with an interview given to Paolo Mieli, as claimed by the prosecution, but were actually intended for the tourism promotion of the region . Nor were they used for the payment of hotels and gala dinners for personalities of journalism and entertainment. Together with Mario Oliverio, the founder of Hdrà Spa Mauro Lucchetti, who organized the talk show as part of the Festival, and the former parliamentarian of the Pd Ferdinando Aiello, who according to the accusatory hypothesis, would have created the contact were also acquitted. with the then president of the Calabria Region.

Two years ago the acquittal for wastelands

“A clear sentence that erases any shadow of my conduct at the helm of the Region and closes a proceeding that should never have started”, comments Oliverio who almost two years ago was also acquitted of corruption and abuse of office charges in the area of the Wasteland trial, resulting from an investigation by the DDA of Catanzaro. Also on that occasion, acquitted with full formula, because the fact does not exist. A few months earlier, the Supreme Court had revoked his residence obligation in San Giovanni in Fiore, highlighting the non-existence of the circumstantial gravity of the accusations and the clear accusatory prejudice. A legal matter that has produced heavy consequences for Calabria, changing its political assets. The Democratic Party, of which Oliverio was one of the founders, isolated him, choosing not to reapply him to the 2020 regional elections. In the elections a year later, called in October, for the premature death of the governor Jole Santelli, he presented himself alone ” for a battle for dignity and freedom “.

Oliverio, “Mortified my reputation and that of Calabria”

Today, although satisfied with the outcome of the process relating to his participation in the Spoleto Festival, Mario Oliverio does not hide his bitterness: “We were doing a great job, under the banner of legality and transparency, as the Calabrians expected us to do. . Calabria had begun to raise its head and stopped being last in everything. We were strong and above all free, because we were autonomous. Huge damage has been done, deep wounds, mortified my reputation and that of the entire region. A project that was restoring dignity and prospects to our land was stopped. There remains the bitterness and suffering caused by evil justice and made even more lacerating by the ferocity of the media system. Days, years for me and my loved ones that no one will ever be able to compensate ».

The announcement of a return to the field?

The comfort comes from numerous testimonies of esteem and solidarity: «I want to tell everyone not to give up, not to allow enthusiasm to give way to resignation. There is still room for loyalty and vision. We still have a lot to do with the same strength and determination as ever. Free from subordination ». A message that sounds almost like the announcement – veiled – of a return to the field.