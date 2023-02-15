Without magic, but with a lot of the instinct of a paisa businessman, the merchants of the center of Medellín managed to stop the economic phenomenon most feared by the pockets of the clients.

At the end of 2022, rivers of ink ran in the newspapers and alerts of all kinds were heard, some more pessimistic than others, many of them too technical and others unintelligible. The truth is that for the unsuspecting buyer, the term “inflation” could only mean less money in the pocket and face the orders of Santa Claus and the school list with a certain grief, even with fear. “The money is not going to be enough”, said many, who nevertheless received a pleasant surprise in the center of Medellín.

A Christmas miracle? Did the schools ask for less this year? No. The answer is more down to earth and more logical than waiting for a short school list. The downtown merchants, who are neither naive nor new to year-end seasons, saw how inflation, that phenomenon that few understand as well as they do, was growing like foam in a market that was inevitably going to be affected and with that instinct that characterizes them anticipated. The formula: prevention, anticipation and filling the warehouses with inventory.

“A percentage of merchants in the El Hueco sector have not been affected by inflation, since 60% are wholesalers, this requires them to have merchandise in advance to meet the seasons of the year”, says Dúber Ledesma, director of Centro Unido.

“This means that not every time an economic crisis hits the country, prices will be affected, nor will businessmen, nor the final consumer. Within the productive chain there is no increase because the product was already there. With six months in advance they have the products in the warehouses and they did not affect the final consumer “explains the leader of a sector of merchants.

The entrepreneurs of “El Hueco” know how to handle contingencies. Not even a pandemic stopped them, much less inflation. However, a few, especially retailers, have been affected, but to a low extent, buyers have lowered the number of products they carry, especially jewelry and accessories.

“January began with few purchases of little ornaments, sales this month dropped 30%, let’s hope everything stabilizes in March,” says María Herrera, a vendor from downtown Medellín.

Anticipating, having inventories thinking about the school season, being able to face the market competitively and efficiently, was the successful formula for the end and beginning of the year.

The truth is that it worked for wholesalers, it is not a new practice, but it is very effective. With six months in advance, most of the most important merchants in the center loaded up with merchandise ready to go to the windows at the end of the year, with prices that are not only competitive, but also generous to customers, to whom it is worth saying, contradicting the experts, if they had enough money, making an ingenious removal of that “monster” of inflation that reached 13.12% in 2022, the highest in 21 years.

Explaining the “Bogey” of Inflation

You don’t have to be an economist with a doctorate to understand inflation. You don’t have to be afraid of it either.

“Inflation has a supply component and a demand component. We had disruptions in the supply chain, a very prolonged rainy season, and we are having to make a delayed correction in fuel prices. On the other hand, we had a strong monetary and fiscal boost post-pandemic, which contributed to strongly expanding domestic demand,” Explains César Tamayo, Dean of the EAFIT School of Finance, Economics and Government.

The phenomenon that responds to international contexts, the high price of the dollar and the recovery of the economy also has some speculation according to Professor Mauricio López González, Director of the Applied Macroeconomics group at the University of Antioquia, “sometimes one does not find grounds for raising some prices in this way, which leads one to think that there are companies that could be taking advantage.”

The reasons, explain the academics, go beyond the incidence of the Government in consumer prices. However, the expectations of what happens in this 2023, if they are linked to the economic strategies in high positions.

“The current government does not have a greater impact on current inflation, but rather on expectations of future inflation. The current government does not have a greater impact on current inflation, but rather on future inflation expectations”, points out Tamayo.

To which López González adds that what will be a reality in the short term will be an affectation to local commerce, this because with inflation households adjust in a so-called “recomposition of household spending consumption that tends to affect the shops” points out the Director who also expresses “if meat is very expensive, consumers will buy chicken and if this price is also high, they will have to consume more grains. Some sector is going to be affected”.

The truth is that inventories run out, prices change and no matter how cautious and astute the merchants in our beloved center of Medellín may be, at some point the blow of inflation will arrive, discreetly, at a silent and subtle pace, to the customer, that in the end he will feel the bite in his pocket. However, merchants have always had a recognized optimism to face this “monster” that scares, but that has never overcome its ingenuity and that they are preparing from now on to please Santa Claus at the end of the year and the most demanding schools of the year. next.