Moroccan Raja Athletic and Tunisian Esperance can settle their qualification to the quarter-finals of the African Champions League in football, provided that they return with winning points from outside their bases, as the first is a guest on Houria El-Gheni and the second on Egyptian Zamalek, on Tuesday, in the fourth round of the group stage.

On the other hand, Wydad Athletic of Morocco, the defending champion, and Al-Ahly of Egypt, the runner-up, seek to continue their awakening when the first moves to face Petro Atlético of Angola in Luanda on Saturday, and the second to Pretoria to fight a strong match with Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

Esperance is aware that it will be forced to return by winning from the land of Zamalek if it wants to qualify early, but the “Bab Souika” team is aware of the difficulty of the confrontation on the grounds of the Burj Al Arab stadium in Alexandria, against a team that has nothing to lose on Tuesday in the fourth group, “Al Arabiya”.

The White Castle team is looking to revive hopes, after collecting an orphan point so far, while Esperance leads with a full nine points, five points ahead of Sudanese Mars and six from Algeria’s Belouizdad youth.

Difficult conditions for Zamalek

Esperance’s assistant coach, Amin Al-Latifi, said in televised statements: “We realize that Zamalek is going through difficult circumstances recently, so we seek to settle qualification.”

Esperance will miss its midfielder, Mohamed Ben Hamida, due to suspension, but coach Nabil Maaloul has strong elements, led by the duo Mohamed Ali Ben Ramadan and Mohamed Ali Ben Hamouda, who scored the two goals for the first-leg match in Rades (2-0).

On the other hand, prominent players, such as Mohamed Abdel Shafi, Abdullah Jumaa and Omar Jaber, are absent from the team of Portuguese coach Gisualdo Ferreira, due to injury, and Mahmoud Abdel Razek “Shikabala” due to illness. Mahmoud Hamdi “Al-Wensh”, who will be an important defensive pillar in front of goalkeeper Mohamed Awad, returns alongside Tunisian Hamza Al-Mathlouthi, while the team is led offensively by Ahmed Sayed “Zizou” and Tunisian Saif Al-Din Al-Jaziri.

Zamalek tied negatively with Pyramids on Saturday in the local league, and Ferreira said after that: “The team is facing problems in finishing chances, and the ball does not reach the last line.” He added: “There are things in Zamalek that did not happen before. Our task at the moment is to get the players back to what they were doing last year.”

Belouizdad’s youth hopes to regain its balance after two consecutive losses, when it hosts Al-Merreikh in Annaba.

The leader of the Algerian League enters the match with the slogan of victory alone, as his Tunisian coach, Nabil El Kouki, aspires to remove the specter of dismissal from him, with the presence of a strong squad led by goalkeeper Alexis Guendouz and internationals Mokhtar Belkheither, Houssem Eddine Merizig and Zakaria Darawi.

Mars restored the efforts of Ugandan striker Eric Kambali, to increase the options of Brazilian coach Heron Ricardo, who also seeks to win to move away in second place, as he counts on his compatriots Alex da Silva Sergio Rafael, Paulo and Matzinho.

Al Satwa continues

Al-Raja seeks to continue his influence in the third group, which he issued with a full mark and a clean sheet, and thus accomplishing the qualification matter by renewing the victory over his pursuers and host Houria (4 points) in Bamako, the capital of Mali, which Houria chose as his home.

The “Green Eagle” hopes to reserve its seat in the quarter-finals, and thus devote itself to the local championship, as it lags behind its rivals, the leaders FAR and Wydad II, by a wide margin.

Al-Raja defeated its neighbor, Shabab Al-Muhammadiyah, with a clean goal, in the 19th stage of the tournament, a victory that reduced the pressure on Tunisian coach Mounzer Al-Kabir, who faced a storm of criticism after losing to Moghreb Tetouan in the previous stage.

Al-Kabir acknowledged the difficulty of facing Morda: “The players are making a great effort. It is not easy to play every two days, especially with the strength and momentum of the competitors. Our players are facing fatigue and exhaustion.”

Raja players hope not to be affected by the hot climate, in addition to exhaustion, led by goalkeeper Anas Al-Zeniti, Mohamed Zuraida, Jamal Harkas, Algerian Abdel Raouf Bin Ghaith, as well as the brilliance of striker Hamza Khaba.

Simba Tanzanian (3 points) is looking for his second victory when he hosts Ugandan Vipers (1 point) in Dar es Salaam.

Follow the hero’s awakening

Wydad is looking forward to continuing its revival and victories when it visits Petro Atletico on Saturday in Luanda in Group A.

After losing in its first match against Algeria’s JS Kabylie, “Wydad Al-Umma” defeated Petro Atlético (1-0), then Vita Club from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the same result, in the team’s first continental match, under the supervision of its “old-new” Spanish coach, Juan Carlos Garrido, to top the group with six. Points in front of Petro Atletico II (4 points), Al-Qabail third with four points as well, and Vita fourth with three points.

Garrido hopes that the team’s attack will improve with the presence of Ivorian Poly Sambo, after the team missed a large number of opportunities against the Democratic Congolese team.

The winger, Mohamed Onajem, indicated that the team is close to finding its previous rhythm, saying: “We are gradually improving, and the most important thing is that the victories continue to enhance confidence, which is the most important thing we need during this period.”

Garrido complained about the intensity of the matches, especially in light of the many absences he suffers from due to injuries, stating: “The most important obstacles we face are the large number of matches, as we play every 3 days, moving outside Morocco for long distances, then returning to play in the league, and then traveling again.”

The “Canary” hopes to enhance its chances of qualifying for the next round, despite the difficulty of its task, when it is a guest on the Vita Club.

A difficult opponent for Al-Ahly

Similar to Wydad, Al-Ahly of Egypt hopes to continue its uprising, but the opponent will be difficult, which is Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Saturday. The two teams know each other well, as they have faced each other for the fifth consecutive season, and the match is considered an “African derby”.

The two teams tied in the first leg in Cairo, and Al-Ahly hopes to succeed in strengthening its fortunes after it started participating with a loss against Al-Hilal of Sudan in Omdurman, then tied negatively with Mamelodi, before revealing its fangs on Saturday by sweeping Cameroonian Coton Sport 3-0.

In the same group, the Sudanese Crescent seeks to renew its victory over its guest, Cotton Sport, at the “Blue Jewel” stadium in Omdurman, on Tuesday. Mamelodi leads the standings with seven points against Al-Hilal (6 points), Al-Ahly comes third (4 points) and Coton Sport fourth without credit.