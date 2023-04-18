The Forum of Sheikhs and Notables of Yemen calls for a just and lasting peace and national partnership

Yemenat

The Forum of Sheikhs and Notables of Yemen warned against any political settlement that detracts from the sovereignty of Yemen and the sacrifices of Yemenis.

The Forum said in a statement issued by an expanded meeting held in Sana’a that it followed with great interest the consultations and negotiations taking place between the Supreme Political Council and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, mediated by the brothers in the Sultanate of Oman and under the supervision of the United Nations.

The forum stressed the importance of ending the war and establishing a lasting and just peace in Yemen, in a way that spares the blood of Yemenis and preserves the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen and lifts the sanctions on Yemen that fall under Chapter VII, and in a way that compensates for the damage and rebuilds what was destroyed by the war and obtains fair compensation for the homeland and the citizen in all its national soil. .

He warned that the political settlement would lead to a peace closer to surrender.

He said that it is unacceptable or reasonable for Yemen to experience massive destruction in its infrastructure, the killing and displacement of its people, and the occupation of its sovereign facilities, by Saudi Arabia, which wants peace in Yemen while it controls its decisions and capabilities.

He added: Yemen and Yemenis have suffered over eight years of all kinds of woe, destruction and siege, and the blood of innocent women, children and civilians has been spilled in every city and village in the homeland, and homes have been destroyed for their families, schools for their students, hospitals for their patients, funeral halls and joys on the heads of those in them, as a result of The barbaric bombing of the aggression, which launched more than 300,000 air raids, fired nearly 700,000 missiles on Yemen, killing about half a million Yemenis, and looting and destroying more than 400 billion dollars.

The forum stressed that what Yemen needs is a just peace that restores its sovereignty over all of its national soil, and leads to a comprehensive national partnership for the various political, tribal and social components, and the exit of foreign forces from Yemeni lands.

He made it clear that the signing of any political settlement in the name of Yemen must be based on a number of national references and constants and carry guarantees that fulfill all of the aforementioned.

The statement called on everyone to sense the historical responsibility before God and before the patient and steadfast Yemeni people, not to diminish Yemen’s sovereignty, and not to waste the blood of its people in an incomplete and fragmented peace.