The Forum of Sheikhs and Notables of Yemen warns of malicious plans targeting the country

Yemenat

The Forum of Sheikhs and Notables of Yemen warned of malicious plans and destructive projects that are being prepared by regional and international parties using local tools.

The forum said in an important statement issued by it that the peace process in Yemen faltered and solutions were blocked, Yemen entered a new stage of complexity, and the local parties to the conflict and their regional supporters were preoccupied with special projects and alliances that deepened the division.

He explained that those lurking in the homeland took advantage of the state of no war and no peace that Yemen has been living in for months, to prepare for the implementation of plans that are compatible with regional interests, without realizing the disastrous consequences that may result from that.

He stressed that keeping Yemen in a situation of (no war or peace) with the continuation of the blockade, stopping development factors and prolonging the time will lead to economic collapse and the country’s entry into complete chaos.

The statement called on the regional hands messing with Yemen’s security and stability to stop igniting strife in Yemen, because the flames will reach everyone, and they should take a lesson from the repercussions of the wars of the past eight years, in which only a small percentage of the people of Yemen participated.

He said that dealing with Yemen, as a spoil of war, is irresponsible, and will produce new equations, and change the map of existing alliances today, which requires dealing with the Yemeni file with a high degree of responsibility and work to find peaceful and lasting solutions that avoid all the consequences of the Big Bang.

The statement also called on the people of Yemen to rally around their homeland, adhere to their unity, their unifying identity, and the source of their belonging. Any violation of it is usurping sovereignty and tampering with the present and future.

He stressed that everyone should unite in defense of their common destiny, and be aware of the real dangers that target everyone with their different political, sectarian and geographical orientations.

He said: We must absorb the lessons of the past, and make concessions in order to preserve the supreme national interest, which we must give priority to our own interests.

The statement addressed the local profiteers at the expense of the homeland by saying: Enough of achieving personal interests at the expense of Yemen, as there is no longer a cover for those who neglect the homeland. Whoever signs secret agreements at night will be exposed during the day, so do not trust anyone but the people and do not be preoccupied with anything other than the homeland.

The statement denounced the unfair voices against the Yemeni unity and its role towards the people of the south, and considered this a bidding belied by the facts and figures that confirm that the unity rebuilt the south of Yemen, which was then mired in chaos and economic deterioration, as well as the development and development projects of which the south won the largest share of it under the unity.

The statement said that Yemen is one country and one people from time immemorial.

He also stressed that any grievances that occurred must be addressed and absorbed without burdening Yemeni unity with its consequences.

The statement considered that the coalition countries’ frantic race to take their share of the Yemeni pie is reckless behavior, imprudent dealings, and unaware of its security, military and economic consequences, calling on these countries to pay attention to development in their countries and close the doors of the new war in Yemen because it will be completely different from its predecessors if it erupted. Yemen gets sick but does not die.

The statement criticized the silence of the countries of the world regarding the malicious plans aimed at dividing Yemen and making it a center for terrorism, and said that this would negatively affect international peace and security, given the strategic importance and location of Yemen, which oversees the most important energy transport corridors in the world, and it is not wise for this country to turn into a hotspot. A new conflict, multiple and destructive, dragging the region and the world into an open war in which everyone will lose.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

