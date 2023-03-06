LIGHTING – Citizen awareness campaigns on relevant social issues with symbolic colours





The Municipal administration of Ferrara with the orientation of the Municipal Council PG 5952/2023 in the session of 17 January 2023 decided to direct the requests from the various associations and institutions for chromatic lighting of monuments and buildings as a priority towards the Fountain in Piazza della Repubblica as part of public awareness campaigns.

With the provision indicated, the Giunta autonomously also provided for some particular anniversaries for which it identifies the Fountain located in Piazza della Repubblica as a symbolic monument to be illuminated with precise symbolic colors of reference.

However, it remains confirmed that it is the prerogative of the councilor for social policies Cristina Coletti to evaluate and adhere to further requests presented during the year.

The Giunta therefore decided to illuminate the Fountain in Piazza della Repubblica with particular tones on the occasion of:

Women’s Day. Wednesday 8 March 2023; YELLOW coloring

Water Day. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – BLUE coloring

World Autism Awareness Day. Sunday 2 April 2023, to be brought forward also to Saturday – BLUE colouring

World Earth Day – EARTH DAY. Saturday 22 April 2023, to be postponed also to Sunday – GREEN coloring.









Downloadable images: