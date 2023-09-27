The fountain in Piazza della Repubblica turns green on Monday 9 October 2023 for World Pandas and Pans Syndrome Day

HEALTH – SOCIAL POLICIES – Autoimmune neuro-inflammation syndromes that cause neuropsychiatric symptoms in children

Ferarra, 06/10/2023. The Municipality of Ferrara, on the proposal of the councilor Cristina Coletti, adheres to Let’s expand World Pandas and Pans Syndrome Awareness Day, on Monday 9 October 2023, illuminating the fountain in Piazza della Repubblica in Ferrara in green and anticipating its color as early as the evening of Sunday 8 October 2023.

PANS and PANDAS Syndromes are rare diseases due to autoimmune neuroinflammations that begin following recurrent infections with group A beta-hemolytic streptococcus, viruses or other pathogens. It is estimated that 1 in 200 children worldwide with varying degrees of neuropsychiatric symptoms are affected by PANS or PANDAS syndrome.

In Italy there are no therapeutic guidelines approved by the NHS, so families who almost miraculously manage to arrive at a diagnosis must rely on the private care of the few doctors updated on the subject, with all the difficulties involved.

The motto ofPans Pandas Bge ODV Parents Association And: “If you re-know her” you cure her!.

Access to effective and multidisciplinary international treatment protocols is of extreme importance, because it means promoting total remission of symptoms for all children affected by the syndromes.

